PropGuard Basic

PropGuard Basic - Free Trade Protection for Prop Firm Challenges

🛡️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations

PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again!

✅ Key Features

📊 Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status

🎯 Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily target is reached, preventing overtrading

📉 Drawdown Protection - Real-time monitoring with 80% audio warning and auto-close when approaching limits

📰 News Protection - 2 manual events + FFC calendar integration with auto-detection, auto-close, and trade blocking during volatile news windows

📅 Friday Auto-Close - Automatically closes positions before the weekend

🏆 Challenge Tracker - Progress bar, stats view, graph view with balance curve, supports static and trailing drawdown

🚨 Visual Alerts - Red chart backgrounds, on-screen messages, countdown timer, sound alerts

⚙️ Easy Setup

  1. Attach to any chart
  2. Set drawdown and profit target percentages
  3. Configure news protection if desired
  4. Enable Challenge Tracking
  5. Done! PropGuard protects you automatically

⚠️ Important Notes

💬 Support

Questions? Leave a comment or send me a message!

🚀 UPGRADE TO PROPGUARD FULL VERSION!

🔓 Premium Features:

💥 MT5 Auto-Shutdown - Automatically shuts down MT5 when limits reached. MT5 closes safely and auto-reopens when restriction ends, guaranteeing zero trades during protected windows. Includes weekend shutdown with auto-restart.

⏱️ Min Hold Time Protection - Ensures trades meet minimum holding requirements with visual timer panel

📊 Pending Order Management - Keep, temporarily cancel, or permanently cancel orders during news

🎚️ SL/TP Management - Temporarily remove SL/TP during news, auto-restore after

📈 Basket Profit Mode - Track and close multiple trades as a single basket

🔢 Trade Count Limits - Set maximum trades globally and per symbol

📱 Push Notifications - Alerts on your phone for all events

💰 Commission Settings - Configurable commission per lot for accurate P&L

🎨 Full Customization - Panel sizes (720p/1080p/4K), toggle all alerts, custom sounds

🌍 Advanced FFC Filtering - Filter by currency with custom pairs per currency

🔐 Reset Button & DD Safety Buffer - Manual override and configurable safety margin

📊 Feature Comparison

Feature Basic FULL
Performance Bar
Profit/DD Protection
News Protection
Friday Auto-Close
Challenge Tracker
Visual Alerts
MT5 Auto-Shutdown
Min Hold Time
Pending Order Mgmt
Temp SL/TP Removal
Basket Profit Mode
Trade Count Limits
Push Notifications
Commission Settings
Full Customization
FFC Currency Filters

🔗 Get PropGuard Full Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154888?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

PropGuard - Because passing your prop firm challenge shouldn't come down to luck.


Recommended products
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   — Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repain
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge
Le Van Tien
Utilities
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Utilities
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT5: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 5. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on u
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Renko Maker
Aleksandr Slavskii
5 (1)
Utilities
Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilities
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
Trade Panel R3
Eduardo Terra
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Redesigned to focus on risk control, with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to
FREE
QuickClose EA
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Utilities
QuickClose EA: Manage Trades Quickly and Efficiently QuickClose EA is a tool designed to help traders manage orders on the current chart easily and quickly. It provides full control over your trading status with clear feedback. Key Features of QuickClose EA: User-Friendly Control Panel: Clearly displays essential information such as the current symbol name, total profit/loss for Buy and Sell positions, and open lot sizes, giving you an immediate overview of your trading status. Precise Lot Size
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Trailinator
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops: Standard : works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points : trailing stop will start after your defined points in p
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilities
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilities
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
PropGuard
Stephen J Martret
Utilities
PropGuard ️ NEVER LOSE A PROP FIRM CHALLENGE AGAIN DUE TO A MISSED RULE The ONLY complete protection system that enforces EVERY major prop firm rule automatically - even while you sleep. LAUNCH SPECIAL: $89.99 | Next Price: $149 | Final Price: $499 One failed challenge costs more than PropGuard - but you get protection FOR LIFE. INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES INTELLIGENT NEWS PROTECTION AUTO MODE: Forex Factory integration (8 currencies + indices) with live 24-hour countdown MANUAL MODE: 2 c
AlgoRadar
Stephen J Martret
Utilities
ALGORADAR - REAL-TIME TRADE ANALYTICS The Most Powerful On-Chart Performance Analyzer for MetaTrader 5 NO EXTERNAL SOFTWARE. NO DIGGING THROUGH FILES. LIVE STATS RIGHT ON YOUR CHART. Unlike other portfolio analyzers that force you to run standalone apps or hunt through MT5 folders for reports, AlgoRadar displays your complete trading performance directly on your charts in real-time. ANALYZE & RANK ALL YOUR EAs ON ONE CHART! Running multiple Expert Advisors? Which one is actually your BEST perfor
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review