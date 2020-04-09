PropGuard Basic
- Utilities
- Stephen J Martret
- Version: 1.0
🛡️ Protect Your Prop Firm Account From Rule Violations
PropGuard Basic is a FREE EA designed to help prop firm traders stay within challenge rules. Never accidentally breach your daily drawdown or profit targets again!
✅ Key Features
📊 Real-Time Monitoring - Visual performance bar shows your position between drawdown limit and profit target with color-coded status
🎯 Profit Target Protection - Auto-closes all trades when daily target is reached, preventing overtrading
📉 Drawdown Protection - Real-time monitoring with 80% audio warning and auto-close when approaching limits
📰 News Protection - 2 manual events + FFC calendar integration with auto-detection, auto-close, and trade blocking during volatile news windows
📅 Friday Auto-Close - Automatically closes positions before the weekend
🏆 Challenge Tracker - Progress bar, stats view, graph view with balance curve, supports static and trailing drawdown
🚨 Visual Alerts - Red chart backgrounds, on-screen messages, countdown timer, sound alerts
⚙️ Easy Setup
- Attach to any chart
- Set drawdown and profit target percentages
- Configure news protection if desired
- Enable Challenge Tracking
- Done! PropGuard protects you automatically
⚠️ Important Notes
- YOU must turn off Algo Trading when prompted
- Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to WebRequest for FFC news
- Works on any timeframe, any symbol
💬 Support
Questions? Leave a comment or send me a message!
🔓 Premium Features:
💥 MT5 Auto-Shutdown - Automatically shuts down MT5 when limits reached. MT5 closes safely and auto-reopens when restriction ends, guaranteeing zero trades during protected windows. Includes weekend shutdown with auto-restart.
⏱️ Min Hold Time Protection - Ensures trades meet minimum holding requirements with visual timer panel
📊 Pending Order Management - Keep, temporarily cancel, or permanently cancel orders during news
🎚️ SL/TP Management - Temporarily remove SL/TP during news, auto-restore after
📈 Basket Profit Mode - Track and close multiple trades as a single basket
🔢 Trade Count Limits - Set maximum trades globally and per symbol
📱 Push Notifications - Alerts on your phone for all events
💰 Commission Settings - Configurable commission per lot for accurate P&L
🎨 Full Customization - Panel sizes (720p/1080p/4K), toggle all alerts, custom sounds
🌍 Advanced FFC Filtering - Filter by currency with custom pairs per currency
🔐 Reset Button & DD Safety Buffer - Manual override and configurable safety margin
📊 Feature Comparison
|Feature
|Basic
|FULL
|Performance Bar
|✅
|✅
|Profit/DD Protection
|✅
|✅
|News Protection
|✅
|✅
|Friday Auto-Close
|✅
|✅
|Challenge Tracker
|✅
|✅
|Visual Alerts
|✅
|✅
|MT5 Auto-Shutdown
|❌
|✅
|Min Hold Time
|❌
|✅
|Pending Order Mgmt
|❌
|✅
|Temp SL/TP Removal
|❌
|✅
|Basket Profit Mode
|❌
|✅
|Trade Count Limits
|❌
|✅
|Push Notifications
|❌
|✅
|Commission Settings
|❌
|✅
|Full Customization
|❌
|✅
|FFC Currency Filters
|❌
|✅
🔗 Get PropGuard Full Version
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154888?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
PropGuard - Because passing your prop firm challenge shouldn't come down to luck.