Dragon Nova MT5 – Multi-Pair Adaptive Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 (EURUSD / USDJPY / GBPUSD / USDCAD)

Dragon Nova MT5 is a professional automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and USDCAD using an advanced adaptive algorithm.

This multi-pair Expert Advisor combines smart volatility analysis, dynamic risk control, and optimized trade filtering to deliver precise, stable, and realistic trading performance across major forex pairs.

Key Features of Dragon Nova MT5

Multi-Currency Engine – Trades EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and USDCAD simultaneously using independent logic for each pair.

Adaptive Risk Management – Automatically adjusts lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit according to real-time volatility.

Intelligent Signal Filtering – Prevents over-exposure by analyzing pair correlations.

Plug-and-Trade Setup – Optimized parameters included; no optimization required before trading.

Low CPU Load – Stable performance on VPS and multi-EA environments.

Technical Information

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Timeframes: M15

Pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD

Minimum Deposit: $100

Lot Size: from 0.01

Account Types: ECN, Raw, Standard, Cent

Execution: Fully automated (24/5 operation)

Why Choose Dragon Nova MT5

Developed after thousands of backtests and forward tests.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

Built for stability, low drawdown, and high accuracy.

Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5.

Regular updates and technical support included.

User Support and Documentation

A detailed installation and configuration manual

Personalized setup assistance via MQL5 messages

Lifetime updates and algorithmic improvements

Development Background

The goal was to build a stable and intelligent Expert Advisor that adapts to diverse market structures without overfitting or excessive risk.

Important Notes

The EA uses internal Stop Loss and Take Profit levels integrated into the trading logic.

Manual SL/TP inputs are disabled to maintain algorithm integrity.

VPS hosting is recommended for continuous and stable operation.



