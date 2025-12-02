🌐 Website & Support

📌 Essential Technical Information

Recommended symbol: EURUSD (works on all pairs with adapted parameters)

Timeframes: M15 to H1

Multi-currency support: YES (with correct parameters)

Netting / Hedge support: YES (always better in hedge)

Minimum deposit: 200 USD (very low risk mode recommended)

Recommended deposit (high potential): 1,000 USD

Optimal deposit (full secure potential): 5,000 – 10,000 USD

Leverage: works from 1:30 — optimal 1:500

Compatible with all brokers: YES (ECN recommended — IC Markets standard account is perfect)

Works immediately without configuration: YES (default parameters optimized for EURUSD)

Special parameters for other pairs: sent on request after purchase

VPS recommended: YES

⭐ Overview

ImperialX is a premium Expert Advisor from the Imperium algorithmic family, designed to analyze the market through an advanced probabilistic system enhanced by an external machine learning engine.

The EA combines rigor, statistical precision, and dynamic adaptation to offer a stable, efficient, and durable trading experience.

Based on an evolving probabilistic engine, ImperialX continuously calculates the best possible outcomes through data enriched by an external AI. It doesn’t simply execute signals: it selects the most likely scenarios and adapts in real time to market changes.

🔥 Key Features of ImperialX

✔ Advanced probabilistic engine

Each decision is evaluated based on:

market context quality

statistical probability of movement

signal strength

volatility structure and dynamics

A position is only opened when the internal probability score exceeds defined thresholds.

✔ External machine learning

ImperialX is powered by a machine learning system trained on:

major trends

extended ranges

high-volatility phases

extreme movements

repetitive price structures

These data continuously optimize scenario selection and reinforce the robustness of the probabilistic engine.

✔ High but controlled trading frequency

ImperialX can trade very frequently when conditions are optimal.

However, during unfavorable phases, it may voluntarily reduce its activity for hours or even days to preserve capital and avoid low-quality entries.

✔ Multi-currency — Default optimized for EURUSD

The EA works on all Forex pairs.

Specialized parameters for each pair can be provided after purchase on request.

✔ Ultra-easy installation

Attach the EA to the chart

Choose your risk level (optional)

ImperialX works immediately

Default EURUSD parameters enable instant deployment.

✔ Designed for performance & stability

ImperialX offers:

ultra-robust logic

dynamic adaptation

controlled exposure

optimized frequency

controlled risk

perfect compatibility (ECN / RAW / Standard)

Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, BlackBull, Admirals, etc.

⚙️ Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Item — Value

Minimum deposit: 200 USD

Recommended (high potential): 1,000 USD

Optimal (security + full power): 5,000 – 10,000 USD

Minimum leverage: 1:30

Optimal leverage: 1:500

Account type: Any

VPS: Recommended

🧩 Who is ImperialX designed for?

For traders looking for:

a premium Expert Advisor

a real probabilistic strategy

adaptation to all market conditions

strict discipline & long-term stability

easy use without complex settings

ImperialX is designed to deliver consistent performance while maintaining controlled risk.

💼 Availability

Available for rental for flexible use.

Full version (lifetime purchase) also available to benefit from ImperialX’s full power without limitation.

🔎 Imperium Transparency & Philosophy

Most robots on the Market show unrealistic backtests, fake “AI”, or excessive optimizations that never survive real conditions.

Result: more than 80% of buyers lose money in real trading.

With ImperialX, we are among the rare projects applying strict logic:

Realistic results, no inflated numbers

Controlled risk, disciplined logic

Reliable architecture, tested & verified

Long-term vision, no miracles or impossible promises

We don’t seek to impress: we seek to be part of the 20% who truly perform.

Transparency and rigor are at the heart of the Imperium philosophy.

👥 Development & Team

ImperialX is the result of collaboration between:

3 experienced traders & 2 specialized MQL5 developers — ensuring a high-performance, realistic, transparent EA designed for real markets.

For any questions, support, or to receive your personalized parameters after purchase, you can contact us via:

MQL5 messaging

or directly through our official website

🎯 Conclusion

ImperialX is a premium Expert Advisor combining advanced probabilities, external machine learning, and operational stability.

It installs in seconds, adapts automatically to the market, and delivers consistent performance thanks to its intelligent architecture.

ImperialX — Rule The Market.