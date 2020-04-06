Max Gold Scalping EA ms

MAX GOLD SCALPING EA - is a fully automatic trading system for XAUUSD (gold) pair - very safe with steady growth.

This is one of the most stable EA for Gold on the market at the present time, specially designed for M5 timeframe. 

MAX GOLD SCALPING EA is suitable for Prop_firm trading and FTMO challenge as well.

Use Set_file for testing and trading: download XAUUSD set_file

EA features:
- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own Fixed_SL for account protection.
- This EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: trading professionals & newcomers.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4, apply corresponding Set_file and leave PC run (or just use VPS).
- EA has Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- EA is not using more than 1 order in trading.
- No keeping orders from Fri to Mon to avoid gaps.
- Scalping techniques.
- Implemented compound interest position size management method.
- Min required account balance to run robot is just $50.
- TimeFrame: only M5.
- Trading pair: only XAUUSD (gold).
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the end of US session and beginning of Asia session.
- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Risk Management: 1-6% risk per trade (4% in default Set_file, can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.
- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of XAUUSD pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.

How to install:
System requires MT4 account with narrow spreads (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open XAUUSD chart.
- Select M5 timeframe on the chart.
- Attach EA to the chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to leave MT4 run on PC (or VPS).

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will  help you with that and provide related Set_file if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

