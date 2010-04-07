VIP Scalper New
- Indicators
- Vyacheslav Scherbak
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
VIP Scalper is a professional Forex scalping indicator designed for traders who need accurate signals, minimal stop-loss, and high stability.
The indicator is ideal for M1 trading and performs excellently on volatile currency pairs with low spreads.
Key Benefits
-
Highly accurate scalping signals
-
Stop-loss 2–3 pips, take-profit up to 10 pips
-
Minimum false signals thanks to trend filtering
-
Simple logic with one key parameter
-
Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY and other pairs
-
Compatible with Strategy Tester and Expert Advisors
Why VIP Scalper is Effective
The algorithm analyzes the local price structure, filters market noise, and highlights only those entry points that have a high probability of continuation. This makes the indicator reliable and convenient for both beginners and experienced scalpers.
Trading Recommendations
-
Timeframe: M1
-
SL: 2–3 pips
-
TP: around 10 pips
-
Stop-loss adjustment: to the low/high of the previous candle
-
Best instruments: low-spread, high-liquidity currency pairs
VIP Scalper is a reliable tool for traders who want stable results in Forex scalping.