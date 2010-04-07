VIP Scalper New

VIP Scalper is a professional Forex scalping indicator designed for traders who need accurate signals, minimal stop-loss, and high stability.

The indicator is ideal for M1 trading and performs excellently on volatile currency pairs with low spreads.

Key Benefits

Highly accurate scalping signals

Stop-loss 2–3 pips, take-profit up to 10 pips

Minimum false signals thanks to trend filtering

Simple logic with one key parameter

Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY and other pairs

Compatible with Strategy Tester and Expert Advisors

Why VIP Scalper is Effective

The algorithm analyzes the local price structure, filters market noise, and highlights only those entry points that have a high probability of continuation. This makes the indicator reliable and convenient for both beginners and experienced scalpers.

Trading Recommendations

Timeframe: M1

SL: 2–3 pips

TP: around 10 pips

Stop-loss adjustment: to the low/high of the previous candle

Best instruments: low-spread, high-liquidity currency pairs

VIP Scalper is a reliable tool for traders who want stable results in Forex scalping.