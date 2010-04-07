VIP Scalper New

VIP Scalper is a professional Forex scalping indicator designed for traders who need accurate signals, minimal stop-loss, and high stability.
The indicator is ideal for M1 trading and performs excellently on volatile currency pairs with low spreads.

Key Benefits

  • Highly accurate scalping signals

  • Stop-loss 2–3 pips, take-profit up to 10 pips

  • Minimum false signals thanks to trend filtering

  • Simple logic with one key parameter

  • Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY and other pairs

  • Compatible with Strategy Tester and Expert Advisors

Why VIP Scalper is Effective

The algorithm analyzes the local price structure, filters market noise, and highlights only those entry points that have a high probability of continuation. This makes the indicator reliable and convenient for both beginners and experienced scalpers.

Trading Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M1

  • SL: 2–3 pips

  • TP: around 10 pips

  • Stop-loss adjustment: to the low/high of the previous candle

  • Best instruments: low-spread, high-liquidity currency pairs

VIP Scalper is a reliable tool for traders who want stable results in Forex scalping.


