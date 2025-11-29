Technical Analysis Dashboard Pro
Technical Analysis Dashboard Pro (TADashboard Pro) – Unified Technical Analysis System
TADashboard Pro is an advanced technical analysis panel that consolidates multiple indicators and timeframes into a single visual interface. Designed for traders who demand precision and efficiency, the system simultaneously analyzes 7 oscillators and 4 moving averages across 8 different timeframes, generating normalized scores that simplify decision-making.
Key Features:
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Easily monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods with an integrated visual selector.
Advanced Scoring System: Independent scores for oscillators, moving averages, and overall rating ($-100$ to $+100$).
Included Indicators: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, Williams %R, Momentum, EMA 10/20/50, SMA 200.
Analysis Tables: Detailed visualization with current values, directional signals, and strength for each indicator.
Complete Pivot System: 5 calculation methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark).
Total Customization: Configure individual weights, refresh intervals, color schemes, and dimensions.
Key Benefits:
Operational Efficiency: Reduce technical analysis time from minutes to seconds.
Multiple Confirmation: Validate signals with multi-timeframe and multi-indicator consistency.
Full Flexibility: Adjust the influence of each indicator according to your personal strategy.
Intuitive Interface: Clean and professional design that seamlessly integrates into your workspace.
Real-Time Updates: Automatic calculations with configurable intervals.
For Traders Who Need To:
Consolidate multiple sources of technical information into a unified view.
Reduce analysis complexity without sacrificing depth.
Maintain consistency in their decision-making process.
TADashboard Pro represents the evolution of traditional technical analysis – transforming complex data into actionable intelligence while keeping total control in the hands of the trader.
