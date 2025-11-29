Technical Analysis Dashboard Pro

Technical Analysis Dashboard Pro (TADashboard Pro) – Unified Technical Analysis System

TADashboard Pro is an advanced technical analysis panel that consolidates multiple indicators and timeframes into a single visual interface. Designed for traders who demand precision and efficiency, the system simultaneously analyzes 7 oscillators and 4 moving averages across 8 different timeframes, generating normalized scores that simplify decision-making.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Easily monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods with an integrated visual selector.

  • Advanced Scoring System: Independent scores for oscillators, moving averages, and overall rating ($-100$ to $+100$).

  • Included Indicators: RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI, ADX, Williams %R, Momentum, EMA 10/20/50, SMA 200.


  • Analysis Tables: Detailed visualization with current values, directional signals, and strength for each indicator.

  • Complete Pivot System: 5 calculation methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie, Demark).

  • Total Customization: Configure individual weights, refresh intervals, color schemes, and dimensions.

Key Benefits:

  • Operational Efficiency: Reduce technical analysis time from minutes to seconds.

  • Multiple Confirmation: Validate signals with multi-timeframe and multi-indicator consistency.

  • Full Flexibility: Adjust the influence of each indicator according to your personal strategy.

  • Intuitive Interface: Clean and professional design that seamlessly integrates into your workspace.

  • Real-Time Updates: Automatic calculations with configurable intervals.

For Traders Who Need To:

  • Consolidate multiple sources of technical information into a unified view.

  • Reduce analysis complexity without sacrificing depth.

  • Maintain consistency in their decision-making process.


TADashboard Pro represents the evolution of traditional technical analysis – transforming complex data into actionable intelligence while keeping total control in the hands of the trader.

Detect Trend and Consolidation Push Notification
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Detect Trend and Consolidation :  Push Notif for Mobile Trading  Overview Push Notif for Mobile Trading: Detect Trend and Consolidation is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator developed by Ritz_EANEHA that intelligently detects whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or in consolidation (sideways) . It uses a proprietary comparison of Standard Deviation (StdDev) and Average True Range (ATR) to assess volatility and market structure, and sends mobile push notifications to alert trade
FREE
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Global Market Sentiment
Raka
5 (1)
Indicators
Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter 1. Abstraction The   Global Market Risk Sentiment Meter   is a sophisticated analytical tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform. Unlike traditional indicators that analyze a single asset in isolation, this utility employs an   Inter-Market Analysis   approach to reconstruct the psychological state of the global financial markets. By aggregating real-time data from US Indices, Global Equities, Cryptocurrencies, and Safe Haven assets (Gold and the US
FREE
WaCandleTimerMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer MT5 displays a live countdown showing how much time is left until the current candle closes on the main chart. As the bar approaches its end, the timer changes color (by default when ~95% of the candle’s duration has elapsed, i.e., ~5% time remaining). The indicator is lightweight, clear, and ideal for traders who synchronize entries/exits with candle closes. Key Features Real-time countdown to bar close for any symbol and timeframe. Color change when the candle is near completi
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer MT5
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Primal Edge Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Primal Edge is a momentum-based trend indicator designed to show when the market’s energy shifts from buying to selling and back again. It combines moving-average logic, pip tracking, and an on-chart statistics dashboard that gives instant performance feedback in real time. How it works The indicator uses trend calculations and momentum When the histogram turns blue to show bullish pressure. When it moves below, the histogram turns gold to show bearish pressure. The system tracks every signal’s
Harmonic Patterns of Tony
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
5 (1)
Indicators
Discover the power of harmony in the markets with this advanced harmonic pattern indicator. Designed for demanding technical traders, this indicator automatically detects 11 of the most popular harmonic patterns, including the Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Shark, Cypher, and many more. Thanks to its dynamic dashboard, you can easily manage the visibility of patterns on the chart, activating or deactivating the ones you want in real time without overloading your platform. This flexibility allo
FREE
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilities
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
Filter:
Shavkat Ilhamov
66
Shavkat Ilhamov 2025.11.30 16:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
7178
Reply from developer Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez 2025.11.30 16:52
Спасибо за комментарий.
Reply to review