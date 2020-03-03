TOP Reversion

TOP REVERSION – EURUSD & GBPUSD M15

Institutional-grade multi-pair system with 3 optimized configurations. Over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations confirm its robustness.

EURUSD Set 1 | Sharpe 2.66 | DD 14.32% | PF 1.26 | +232% at 1% risk
EURUSD Set 2 | Sharpe 3.71 | DD 13.57% | PF 1.39 | +320% at 1% risk
GBPUSD Set 3 | Sharpe 4.14 | DD 14.27% | PF 1.33 | +198% at 0.75% risk

Professional architecture with no grid, no martingale, and no averaging.

Designed for traders seeking high-probability systems based on statistical validation.

EARLY ADOPTER PRICE: $699 (First 20 activations)
Regular Price: $1399

Institutional-grade system validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Built for traders who prioritize consistency over unrealistic claims.

VERIFIED METRICS

The metrics were produced using tick-by-tick modeling, with no curve fitting and no aggressive optimization.
Period tested: January 1, 2022 to present, with 2,700+ trades and simple parameter logic to avoid over-optimization.

WHY TOP REVERSION IS DIFFERENT

Most Market EAs rely on martingale, grid, or high-risk averaging strategies. These can look profitable until they fail catastrophically.

TOP REVERSION follows institutional principles:

• One position at a time
• Stop Loss on every trade
• Risk controlled by percentage
• No averaging losing trades
• No increasing lots after losses

The result: a stable equity curve and controlled drawdown.

MONTE CARLO VALIDATION (15,000 SIMULATIONS)

Simulations include:

• Randomized trade sequence
• Spread and slippage variation
• Risk-of-ruin analysis

Key results (0.5% risk per trade, and 0.33% for Set 3):

SET 1 | EURUSD | 0.5% Risk
Return: +170% | Max DD: 11.02% | DD P95: 26.23% | Prob DD>30%: 1.62%

SET 2 | EURUSD | 0.5% Risk
Return: +185% | Max DD: 15.86% | DD P95: 28.28% | Prob DD>30%: 3.33%

SET 3 | GBPUSD | 0.33% Risk
Return: +87% | Max DD: 14.09% | DD P95: 25.83% | Prob DD>30%: 1.74%

All sets are validated statistically for real-world trading.
This confirms that the system is not curve-fit.

STRATEGY

TOP REVERSION is built to capture price reversals before the London and New York market openings, avoiding the liquidation spikes caused by session-open volatility.
The core logic follows a simple, rule-based structure with a scheduled entry time derived from recurring pre-session price behavior.

Optional filters are included for changing market conditions (trend, RSI, candle size, and session), but the EA currently performs best with minimal filtering and a clean setup.

Key Characteristics:

• Fixed Stop Loss in pips
• Configurable Risk/Reward
• Optional Break Even
• Optional Trailing Stop

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

Symbols: EURUSD and GBPUSD (optimized)
Timeframe: M15
Minimum deposit: $1,000 (fixed lot 0.01)
Recommended capital: $2,000–$10,000
Risk per trade: 0.33% to 1%
Broker: Any with low spread on EURUSD/GBPUSD
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Other forex pairs can be traded, but the EA is specifically optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

MAIN PARAMETERS

Risk Management
• UseFixedLot: Enable/disable fixed lot size
• FixedLotSize: Fixed lot size
• Risk % per Trade: Percentage-based risk

Spread & Orders
• MaximumSpread: Max allowed spread
• OrderComment: Trade comment
• MagicNumber: EA identifier

Entry Configuration
• EntryHour / EntryMinute: Entry time (server)
• Entry Candle Timeframe: Candle used for signal validation
• UseReversalLogic: Enable reversal logic

TP/SL Management
• StopLoss (Pips): Stop Loss distance
• RiskRewardRatio: RR ratio
• CommissionPerLot: TP adjustment for commissions

Break Even
• UseBreakEven: Enable/disable
• BreakEvenActivation (xRR): Activation in multiples of R

Trailing Stop
• UseTrailingStop: Enable/disable
• TrailingActivation (Pips): Activation distance
• TrailingDistance (Pips): Trailing distance

Trend Filter
• UseTrendFilter
• TrendTimeframe
• TrendMAPeriod
• TrendMAType
• TrendMode (with/against trend)

Candle Filter
• UseCandleSizeFilter
• MinCandleSize (xATR)
• CandleATRPeriod

RSI Filter
• UseRSIFilter
• RSITimeframe
• RSIPeriod
• RSIOverboughtLevel
• RSIOversoldLevel

Session Filter
• UseSessionFilter
• SessionStartHour
• SessionEndHour

Anti-CopyTrading
• UseRandomDelay
• MinimumDelay / MaximumDelay

Debug
• EnableDebugMode

INCLUDED

• TOP REVERSION EA (.ex5)
• 3 optimized .set parameter files
• Monte Carlo report (PDF)
• Free updates
• Private message support

BEST FOR

• Traders seeking consistency rather than fast gains
• Prop firm users
• Investors prioritizing low drawdown
• M15 traders who avoid over-trading

NOT SUITABLE FOR

• Traders who want to double accounts quickly
• People expecting many trades per day
• Users who cannot tolerate drawdown periods

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For pre-purchase questions: send a private message.

Official links:
Signals: In progress
Updates channel: Under development

RISK WARNING

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtests and simulations do not ensure similar real-market performance. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Buyers are fully responsible for their investment decisions.


