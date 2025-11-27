Account Guardian Pro

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ACCOUNT GUARDIAN PRO - Account Protection Utility for MT5
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BETA RELEASE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

This product is in beta. Some features are under development and you may encounter minor bugs. Your feedback helps improve the software for everyone.

Please contact me for feature requests, language support, or bug reports.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ABOUT THIS UTILITY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Account Guardian Pro is a risk management utility designed to help protect your MT5 trading account from daily and overall drawdown violations. Suitable for prop firm traders and retail accounts requiring risk control.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
KEY FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

PROP FIRM PRESETS - 8 Pre-Configured Options
- FTMO (5% Daily, 10% Overall)
- My Forex Funds (5% Daily, 12% Overall)
- Funded Next (5% Daily, 10% Overall)
- The5ers (4% Daily, 6% Overall)
- E8 Funding (5% Daily, 8% Overall)
- True Forex Funds (5% Daily, 10% Overall)
- Topstep (3% Daily, 6% Overall)
- Apex Trader (2.5% Daily, 5% Overall)

DRAWDOWN MONITORING
- Daily Drawdown Monitoring (percentage-based)
- Overall Drawdown Monitoring (account-level)
- Safety Buffer Option (closes before reaching limit)
- Trailing Drawdown Option
- Balance, Equity, or Fixed Initial Deposit modes
- Includes swap and commission in calculations

RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS
- Risk Per Trade Warnings
- No Stop Loss Detection and Alerts
- Total Open Risk Monitoring
- Maximum Open Positions Limiter
- Maximum Daily Trades Limiter
- Daily Profit Target Tracker

VISUAL INDICATORS
- Traffic Light System (4-box color-coded status)
- Progress Bars for drawdown visualization
- Countdown Timer for day reset
- Mini Panel Mode (compact view)
- Real-time display of values

SESSION TIME FILTER
- Define allowed trading hours
- Option to close positions outside session
- Server time-based filtering

AUTOMATED ACTIONS
- Auto-Close Positions on DD Breach
- Close All, Losing Only, or FIFO modes
- Disable Auto-Trading option
- Sound, Push, and Email Alerts

CUSTOMIZATION
- Magic Number Filtering for multi-EA setups
- 4 Panel Position options
- Customizable Colors and Font Sizes
- Toggle between Full and Mini Panel
- Works with all symbols and timeframes
- Strategy Tester compatible

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHO CAN USE THIS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

- Prop Firm Traders managing drawdown rules
- Challenge Participants monitoring DD levels
- Retail Traders wanting risk management tools
- Portfolio Managers tracking multiple strategies
- Day Traders needing session and daily limits

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HOW IT WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. Select your prop firm preset or set custom DD limits
2. Attach EA to any chart
3. Monitor traffic light, progress bars, and countdown
4. EA closes positions when limits are reached
5. Visual and audio alerts keep you informed

The utility monitors your account continuously, calculating floating and closed profit/loss to determine current drawdown levels. When limits are approached, visual warnings appear.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SETUP GUIDE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Step 1: Select Prop Firm Preset
Open EA settings and choose your firm or use Custom Settings

Step 2: Configure Actions
- Auto-Close on DD Breach: YES
- Disable AutoTrading on Breach: YES
- Configure alerts as desired

Step 3: Customize Display (Optional)
- Panel Position: Choose corner
- Show Traffic Light: Recommended
- Show Progress Bars: For visual feedback
- Show Countdown: For day reset timer

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Type: Utility EA (not a trading strategy)
- Symbols: All
- Timeframes: All
- Accounts: Demo, Live, Prop Firm
- Testing: Strategy Tester compatible
- Resource Usage: Low
- Multi-EA Support: Yes (magic number filtering)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
IMPORTANT NOTES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

- This is a risk management utility, not a trading system
- This utility does not guarantee profits or protection from losses
- Always test settings in demo account first
- Ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled in MT5
- One instance per account is sufficient
- Day reset occurs at 00:00 server time
- Works alongside any manual or automated trading strategy

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SUPPORT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are satisfied with your purchase.
Please contact me if you experience any issues so we can find a solution.

Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eagle71

