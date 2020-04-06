PylonEA MT5

PylonEA - Free Grid Trading System

This is a free EA that contains only 2 strategies from the ThemisEA portfolio - both strategies trade EURUSD.

Key Features:

  • Each position has a stop loss
  • Advanced grid system with dynamic position spacing
  • Maximum positions per strategy: 18 positions (not infinite grid - controlled risk)
  • Minimum recommended account size: $2000 USD
  • Note: Less diversified than ThemisEA - trades only one currency pair, equity curve will be less smooth with more volatility

Easy Installation:

  • Simply attach EA to any chart (e.g., EURUSD H1) - the EA handles everything automatically
  • Each position has a unique comment showing which strategy it belongs to
  • Symbol name can be adjusted in inputs if your broker uses slightly different naming (e.g., "EURUSD.m" instead of "EURUSD")

Important Disclaimers:

  • This is NOT an AI bot or over-optimized system
  • Expect drawdowns and losing periods - this is normal
  • Grid-based trading carries inherent risks - use at your own risk
  • All strategies optimized from 2012 to present using 1/2 out-of-sample period
  • Selected only strategies that also performed before 2012

Testing Methodology:

  • Each strategy manually retested on three datasets: Roboforex, Darwinex, and Pepperstone
  • Focused on robustness across different market conditions

Recommendations:

  • Use brokers with classic GMT+2/GMT+3 timezone for best results
  • Start with minimum lot size (0.01)
  • Adjust lot size based on your own backtest results and risk tolerance
  • Test on your broker's conditions before live trading

For more diversification and smoother equity curve, consider the full ThemisEA version with 13 strategies across 3 currency pairs. For non-grid systems, check my AthenaEA which has early live account results (though still short testing period).


