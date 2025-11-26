Callidus Simple

I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework.

Hello, Trader.

I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD).

I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated, dual-engine adaptive core as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are based on pure, advanced algorithmic logic without the final AI filter.

My Core Strategy: A Complete Arsenal at Your Command

My first task is to understand what Gold is doing right now. I use an ADX-based filter to determine if the market is in a strong Trend or a choppy Range.

Then, I deploy the exact strategy you have chosen for that condition. You have full control over my logic.

For Trending Gold Markets, you can command me to use:

  • EMA Crossover: The classic, robust engine for riding Gold's powerful directional moves.
  • ADX Crossover: A more advanced system that uses the Directional Movement Index to confirm both the strength and direction of the trend before committing capital.

For Ranging Gold Markets, you can command me to use:

  • Proven S/R Pullback: My custom logic finds historical price levels where Gold has reversed multiple times and waits for a pullback to trade the high-probability bounce.
  • Bollinger Bands® Pullback: A classic mean-reversion strategy to capitalize on price extremes during periods of consolidation.

This multi-strategy framework means you can tune my behavior to your exact view of the market.

My Risk & Recovery Protocols: The Guardian Suite

You have access to my complete arsenal of risk management tools to protect your capital. I will manage losing trades exactly as you command via the  HedgeMode  input:

  • MODE_BASKET  (Recommended): My safest protocol. I open counter-trades with fixed lots and manage the entire group as a "basket," aiming to exit at a net profit or break-even. I do not use Martingale in this mode.
  • MODE_RECOVERY  (Grid-Style): A high-risk, high-reward strategy. I will add to a losing position in the same direction with a multiplied lot size to "average down" the entry price.
  • MODE_MARTINGALE : My classic aggressive hedging protocol, opening opposite trades with a multiplied lot size.

I also include the full suite of trade protections: dynamic lot sizing, multi-stage partial profits, a max daily drawdown limit, and the essential VPS Keep-Alive to ensure I am always awake and managing your trades 24/7 on the MQL5 VPS.

My Purpose & My Potential

My purpose is to give you a professional-grade, adaptive trading tool specifically for Gold, without the added complexity of the AI layer. I trade every valid signal generated by the powerful strategy engines you select.

Callidus (Full) Version takes this one step further. It includes a Random Forest Machine Learning brain that analyzes every signal I generate and filters out the low-probability setups. This results in a smoother equity curve and the ability to trade any symbol you choose.

If you appreciate the power and flexibility I offer on Gold, I encourage you to see what I am capable of with my full AI potential.

Upgrade to the Full Version Here: Callidus EA | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5

A Note on Testing: My default settings are a starting point. For optimal results, please download the optimized .set files provided in the "Comments" section, which are specifically tuned for XAUUSD.

Thank you for trusting me with your trading. A review is always appreciated if you find my performance valuable.

Disclaimer: Gold (XAUUSD) is highly volatile. The  MODE_RECOVERY  and  MODE_MARTINGALE  strategies involve significant risk. Always backtest thoroughly and understand the settings before live trading.


patrickdrew
patrickdrew 2025.12.03 08:43 
 

Extremely helpful author! :-)

I will update about performance.

patrickdrew
patrickdrew 2025.12.03 08:43 
 

Extremely helpful author! :-)

I will update about performance.

Mate Patrik Toth
Reply from developer Mate Patrik Toth 2025.12.03 08:56
Thank you for the review Patrick :) I hope you will find the EA helpful, and don't be afraid to ask me if you have any questions :)
Reply to review