KnightWatcher Trade Sync Utility

TradeSync Utility (KnightWatcher Sync Tool) is a lightweight and secure data-sync utility designed to connect your MT4/MT5 trading activity with your KnightWatcher trading journal. It automatically reads all open positions and closed trade history without executing, modifying, or managing any trades on your account. The utility sends updates every 5 seconds to ensure your dashboard always shows accurate and real-time profit, loss, and position information. It uses your API Key and Secret to authenticate safely with your KnightWatcher profile.
TradeSync runs silently in the background and has zero impact on your trading performance or execution. Installation is simple, requiring only enabling WebRequest and adding your KnightWatcher API URL.
This tool is ideal for traders who want automated journaling, analytics, and tracking without manual data entry.
Both beginners and advanced traders can benefit from its effortless integration and clean data flow.
It provides full transparency with optional debug logs and tracks every synchronization attempt.
A complete setup guide is available here:  How to Configure KnightWatcher and Connect Your EA in MT5 Using...

