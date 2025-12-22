Ea GoldscalperPRO

EA GoldScalperPRO

Smart Scalping with Advanced Risk Management

Optimized for low-spread brokers and 2-digit XAUUSD pricing


General Description

GoldScalperPRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD.

It uses a trading approach based on:

  • Low-exposure scalping logic

  • Directional indicators

  • Controlled linear recovery system (non-martingale)

  • Intelligent cycle-based risk management

The system is built to operate under low-spread conditions and 2-digit XAUUSD pricing, as provided by high-quality ECN/RAW brokers.


Key Features

Stable Scalping Design

  • Linear recovery (NO martingale, NO aggressive grid)

  • Fixed and constant lot size at every step

  • Recovery based only on: pips lost in the sequence

  • dynamically adjusted TP

  • minimum positive target


Daily Cycle Logic

Once a trading cycle is completed, the EA stops operating until the next day.
This helps reduce exposure and prevents overtrading.


Advanced Visual Management

GoldScalperPRO displays the following data directly on the chart:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Free Margin

  • Current Drawdown


Main Configurable Parameters

  • SymbolsList — multi-symbol list

  • BaseLots — base lot size

  • PyramidTrades — minimum trades per step


Recommended Requirements for Best Performance

  • ECN or RAW Spread broker

  • XAUUSD quoted with 2 decimals

  • Stable VPS with low latency

  • Sufficient margin for the configured recovery steps


⚠️ WARNING: HIGH-RISK TRADING

No Guarantee of Profit

Using GoldScalperPRO does not guarantee profits. Trading always involves the risk of partial or total loss of your capital.

Use Capital Responsibly

Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Do not invest funds needed for personal, family, or business purposes.

Risky Gold (XAUUSD) Market

This EA is designed exclusively for gold. Its volatility and leverage can lead to rapid financial losses.

Recommended Monitoring

Although automated, we recommend monitoring positions periodically and fully understanding how the EA operates before using it on real accounts.

No Liability for Losses

The developer is not responsible for any financial loss—direct or indirect—resulting from the use of this EA.

Education and Awareness

Users must understand financial markets, technical analysis, risk management, and automated trading tools before using the EA.

Testing and Simulation

Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before using GoldScalperPRO on real accounts.




