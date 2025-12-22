Ea GoldscalperPRO
- Experts
- Vincenzo Lungard
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 22 December 2025
- Activations: 5
EA GoldScalperPRO
Smart Scalping with Advanced Risk Management
Optimized for low-spread brokers and 2-digit XAUUSD pricing
General Description
GoldScalperPRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD.
It uses a trading approach based on:
-
Low-exposure scalping logic
-
Directional indicators
-
Controlled linear recovery system (non-martingale)
-
Intelligent cycle-based risk management
The system is built to operate under low-spread conditions and 2-digit XAUUSD pricing, as provided by high-quality ECN/RAW brokers.
Key Features
Stable Scalping Design
-
Linear recovery (NO martingale, NO aggressive grid)
-
Fixed and constant lot size at every step
-
Recovery based only on: pips lost in the sequence
-
dynamically adjusted TP
-
minimum positive target
Daily Cycle Logic
Once a trading cycle is completed, the EA stops operating until the next day.
This helps reduce exposure and prevents overtrading.
Advanced Visual Management
GoldScalperPRO displays the following data directly on the chart:
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Free Margin
-
Current Drawdown
Main Configurable Parameters
-
SymbolsList — multi-symbol list
-
BaseLots — base lot size
-
PyramidTrades — minimum trades per step
Recommended Requirements for Best Performance
-
ECN or RAW Spread broker
-
XAUUSD quoted with 2 decimals
-
Stable VPS with low latency
-
Sufficient margin for the configured recovery steps
⚠️ WARNING: HIGH-RISK TRADING
No Guarantee of Profit
Using GoldScalperPRO does not guarantee profits. Trading always involves the risk of partial or total loss of your capital.
Use Capital Responsibly
Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Do not invest funds needed for personal, family, or business purposes.
Risky Gold (XAUUSD) Market
This EA is designed exclusively for gold. Its volatility and leverage can lead to rapid financial losses.
Recommended Monitoring
Although automated, we recommend monitoring positions periodically and fully understanding how the EA operates before using it on real accounts.
No Liability for Losses
The developer is not responsible for any financial loss—direct or indirect—resulting from the use of this EA.
Education and Awareness
Users must understand financial markets, technical analysis, risk management, and automated trading tools before using the EA.
Testing and Simulation
Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before using GoldScalperPRO on real accounts.