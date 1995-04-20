ICT Supertrend MT4

ICT_SuperTrend is an "All-in-One" tool designed to help traders see the complete market picture without needing to open multiple overlapping windows. Here are the main advantages of this indicator:

  1. Hybrid Trading System The biggest advantage of this tool is combining Trend Following with Smart Money Concepts / ICT (Price Structure).

    • SuperTrend: Tells the main market direction, whether to look for Buy or Sell trades.

    • ICT Concepts: Identifies structural key points such as important support/resistance or footprints left by institutional traders. Having both allows you to trade with the trend confidently, using structural references for decision-making.

  2. Clear Entries & Exits

    • Arrow Signals clearly indicate trend changes, making decisions easier.

    • The SuperTrend line acts as a Dynamic Support/Resistance, which serves excellently as a Trailing Stop to lock in profits when the trend runs far.

  3. Automated Liquidity Levels The tool automatically scans for significant Swing Highs/Lows.

    • BSL (Buy Side Liquidity): Resistance above where price often runs to hit Stop Losses or reverse.

    • SSL (Sell Side Liquidity): Support below.

    • The advantage is that these lines are drawn automatically and stop drawing once the price breaks through, keeping the chart clean and instantly showing if the price structure has been broken.

  4. Detects Fair Value Gap (FVG) Normally, ICT traders have to strain their eyes to find Imbalance candles themselves, but this indicator will:

    • Instantly draw a Box when an FVG occurs on both bullish and bearish sides.

    • Help visualize zones where price often returns to Retest more easily.

  5. Comprehensive Alerts You don't need to watch the screen constantly because this tool has a very comprehensive alert system:

    • Alerts when the trend changes (SuperTrend changes color).

    • Alerts when a Fair Value Gap (FVG) occurs.

    • Alerts when price breaks key structures (Swing High/Low Break).

    • Supports on-screen alerts, Push Notifications, and Email.

  6. Clean & Customizable Even with many functions, it is designed to manage chart objects well. It automatically deletes old, unnecessary lines, keeping the chart clean and making it easy to focus on current price action.

Summary: This indicator is perfect for traders who want to Run Trend but desire increased precision by looking at ICT price structures. It reduces manual charting work and helps confirm trade entries with multiple conditions simultaneously.

