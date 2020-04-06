QS Band Edge Scalper

QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper

The QuantumScale Band Edge Scalper is a dedicated NZDUSD M5 Expert Advisor that combines dynamic envelope entries with Bollinger-band–based exits. The algorithm scans intraday price action for clean breaks through a volatility channel and converts those events into a weighted entry decision. Positions are then managed by a trend-sensitive exit engine that locks in moves when price pushes into statistically stretched zones.

Strategy Key Facts

Entry indicator framework: Uses a moving-average envelope around price to define a dynamic volatility channel; the EA watches how candle opens and crossings interact with the upper/lower bands.

Signal scoring: Envelope events are converted into a quantitative decision value; trades are only opened when this value exceeds a configurable minimum entry decision threshold, filtering out weak setups.

Directional bias: Long and short signals are generated symmetrically, allowing the EA to exploit both bullish and bearish volatility expansions in NZDUSD.

Exit indicator framework: A separate module analyses where price trades relative to Bollinger bands and detects trend-aligned pushes into the outer bands as statistically stretched zones.

Rule-based exit trigger: When the Bollinger-based trend signal confirms that price has extended strongly in the direction of the open position, the EA issues an exit decision and closes the trade according to its internal rules.

Modular signals: The envelope-based entry module and the Bollinger-based exit module can be individually switched on/off via inputs, allowing advanced users to fine-tune behaviour.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

Strategy Philosophy: The core philosophy of the QuantumScale NZDUSD bot is based on the principle of Price Deviation and Reversion. In the fast-paced M5 timeframe, the NZDUSD pair often exhibits predictable volatility patterns where price stretches away from its average value before stabilizing. This Expert Advisor is programmed to identify these high-probability moments where market noise resolves into a clear signal.

The Entry Mechanism: The entry engine builds a moving-average–based envelope around price and continuously tracks how new candles open and cross these dynamic bands. When price interacts with the envelope in a way that signals a potential impulsive move, the behaviour is translated into a numerical decision score. Only when this score exceeds a predefined entry threshold will the EA place a trade, ensuring that low-quality or noisy signals are filtered out. The logic is calibrated to the microstructure and volatility profile of NZDUSD on the M5 timeframe, seeking to participate only in those moves where volatility expansion is most likely to follow.

The Exit Mechanism: While the entry is precise, the exit is dynamic. The EA utilizes a secondary verification layer based on Bollinger Band Trend Relations. Instead of relying solely on fixed Take Profit targets, the bot analyzes the price's position relative to the Bollinger Bands to determine when the momentum is exhausted. If the price extends too far into the overbought or oversold zones of the bands, the EA triggers a closure signal to secure floating profits. This allows the strategy to adapt to changing market volatility, aiming to exit trades at optimal efficiency levels while protecting gains.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Decision-threshold control: Separate thresholds for entry and exit decisions ensure that only sufficiently strong signals can open or close trades, contributing to more stable risk/return characteristics over time.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: A built-in trailing stop can be enabled to lock in profits once a trade moves into favourable territory. The trailing logic is simple and transparent, designed to complement rather than replace the ADX-based exit logic.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 75 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


