Lot Size Helper

LotSizeHelper is an advanced risk management and automatic lot size calculation tool designed for manual traders. The tool places a compact panel on the chart, allowing users to place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders with a single click. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the selected risk percentage, Stop Loss distance, pip value, and free margin.

It is optimized for scalping, intraday trading, fast order execution, risk control, lot size calculation, and automatic SL/TP generation.

Key Features

● Automatic Lot Size Calculation (Risk-Based)

  • Calculates lot size using the RiskPercent parameter.

  • Considers free margin, pip value, and Stop Loss distance.

  • Fully respects minimum/maximum lot rules.

  • Prevents orders when margin is insufficient or SL distance is too small.

● Automatic Entry – SL – TP for Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Uses the High/Low of the last candle from the selected timeframe (e.g., M15).

  • EntryBuffer and SLBuffer add safety distances in pips.

  • Take Profit is calculated automatically according to the RewardRatio (RR).

  • All price levels are validated according to broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel requirements.

● Lightweight and Clean On-Chart Panel

  • BUY → Creates long setup (automatic Buy Stop)

  • SELL → Creates short setup (automatic Sell Stop)

  • Real-time spread information

  • Works with all symbols and does not clutter the chart

● Consistent and Safe Risk Management

  • Keeps risk percentage stable for every trade

  • Normalizes price steps automatically

  • Prevents incorrect lot sizes and unsafe SL distances

  • Minimizes manual calculation errors

How It Works

  1. Attach the tool to any chart.

  2. Press the BUY or SELL button.

  3. The system calculates Entry, SL and TP levels automatically.

  4. Lot size is adjusted to match the selected risk percentage.

  5. The order is sent if all validations are passed.

Adjustable Parameters

  • RiskPercent – Risk per trade

  • RewardRatio – Take Profit ratio (1:1 / 1:1.5 / 1:2 etc.)

  • EntryBuffer – Entry buffer (pips)

  • SLBuffer – Stop Loss buffer (pips)

  • SignalTimeframe – Timeframe used for signal candle

  • TrendTimeframe – Optional trend filter (available but user-controlled)

Compatible Instruments

  • Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY etc.)

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices (US30, US100, GER40 etc.)

  • CFDs and Metals

  • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Important Information

LotSizeHelper is not a trading strategy or signal generator. It only automates calculating order levels and position size for manual traders. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

Keywords: lot size calculator, position size calculator, risk management tool, MT5 trading panel, buy stop tool, sell stop tool, forex trading utility, scalping tool, intraday trading tool, RR calculator, auto lot size, auto SL TP, MT5 helper, MT5 assistant, risk-based position sizing.


