QS Dual Impulse Yen

The QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen is a Expert Advisor designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It combines a dynamic RSI action signal with a Bulls Power momentum filter to generate selective, entries in trending and impulsive markets. An additional RSI trend module manages exits and helps avoid overstaying in weak moves.

Strategy Key Facts

Entry Logic

  • The RSI action signal and Bulls Power module both produce internal decision values.
  • These values are combined into a single decision score.
  • A new position is opened only if this score exceeds a minimum entry threshold, helping to filter out weak signals and choppy conditions.

Exit Logic

  • An independent RSI trend decision score evaluates the ongoing strength of the open trade.
  • If this score drops below an exit threshold, the EA can close the position even before SL/TP.
  • Optional trailing logic and fixed Take Profit complement the signal-based exits.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
  • No High Upfront Costs: Instead of charging a high one-time fee, we provide our EAs through affordable subscription models, so traders are not overburdened upfront.

The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The strategy behind the QuantumScale Dual-Impulse Yen EA is built around the idea of multi-indicator confluence on USDJPY. Instead of reacting to every small fluctuation, the EA waits for agreement between a short-term momentum view and an oscillator-based condition. Only when this internal “decision value” reaches a defined confidence threshold will a trade be considered.

The Entry Mechanism: At its core, the EA uses a Relative Strength Index (RSI) action signal to detect meaningful shifts in buying or selling pressure. This signal reacts when RSI crosses important internal levels, indicating that price has moved out of a neutral zone into a momentum phase. In parallel, a Bulls Power-based module evaluates whether current price action is supported by real bullish or bearish strength, derived from the relationship between price and a smoothed baseline. Both signals are combined into a single decision score. A trade is only opened when this score exceeds a configurable minimum, helping to filter out noise and low-quality setups.

The Exit Mechanism: For managing exits, the EA uses a dedicated RSI trend comparison signal. The intelligent "Trend Health Check"module continuously evaluates whether the underlying momentum still supports the open position or whether the trend is flattening or reversing. If the exit score falls below a defined threshold, the EA can close the trade proactively instead of waiting solely for Stop Loss or Take Profit. Together with the fixed protective levels and an optional trailing stop, this creates a layered exit concept that aims to lock in strong moves while cutting weaker ones earlier.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Signal-Based Exit Control: The algorithm can close trades based on the RSI Trend Comparison in addition to SL/TP.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 100 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

 


