Dream Bot
- Experts
- Antonius Loubser
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 10
$39 special, price reduced till 31/12/2025 midnight.
"Dream Bot" is a multipair trader, algorithm uses price action combined with MA for entries, NO dangerous strategies, hard SL + TP.
EA is fine on GMT 2/3 brokers, NO weird brokers like EXNESS with abnormal server time.
Recommended: (YOU HAVE TO DOWNLOAD V3.0, ALGO HAS CHANGED COMPLETELY). (ALL SET FILES IN COMMENT #1).
NZDCHF, M1.
AUDCHF, M1.
CADJPY, M2.
AUDNZD, M3.
GBPUSD, M3.
EURUSD, M30.
USDCAD, M30.
CADCHF, M30.
VPS.
Low spread ECN account is always a good choice, choose your broker wisely.
Risk Management; $200-$300 per 0.01 lot, trading all pairs.
'Dream Bot" needs to be traded on its own account; it's for risk management reasons and also to eliminate any interference with or from other EA's.
Buying ANY product on the market is risky, I can't guarantee future profits.