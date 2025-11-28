PropMaster

PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor

Overview

PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction.

Key Features

Auto-Detection System
The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pairs, metals, or oil - PropMaster configures itself for optimal performance.

Hidden Stop Loss Protection
Instead of placing visible stop loss orders that can be targeted, PropMaster uses an equity-based drawdown protection system. When your account drawdown reaches the specified percentage, all positions are closed automatically.

Intelligent Trailing Stop
Once a position reaches the activation threshold, the trailing stop engages to lock in profits. The trailing distance and step size are automatically calibrated based on the instrument volatility.

Automatic Opposite Order Deletion
When one pending order is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the opposite pending order to prevent unnecessary exposure.

Daily Reset System
All pending orders are cleared at the start of each new trading day. The EA places fresh orders during the specified time window, ensuring alignment with your preferred trading session.

Real-Time Dashboard
A clean on-chart dashboard displays current status, daily profit/loss, open trade profit, drawdown percentage, and order counts. The dashboard is automatically disabled during backtesting to prevent log file issues.

Supported Instruments

  • US30 / DJ30 / Dow Jones
  • NAS100 / USTEC / US100
  • SPX500 / US500
  • DAX / GER40 / DE30
  • XAUUSD / Gold
  • XAGUSD / Silver
  • Oil / WTI / Brent
  • All major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • All minor and cross currency pairs

How It Works

  1. At the specified start time, PropMaster calculates the gap distance based on instrument type
  2. A Buy Stop order is placed above current Ask price
  3. A Sell Stop order is placed below current Bid price
  4. When price triggers one order, the opposite pending order is deleted
  5. Trailing stop activates once profit reaches the activation threshold
  6. Position is managed until trailing stop is hit or drawdown protection triggers

Input Parameters

Time Settings

  • Start Hour, Minute, Second - When to place pending orders
  • End Hour, Minute, Second - Window close time for order placement

Trade Settings

  • Lot Size - Trading volume (maximum 5.0 lots)
  • Auto-Detect - Enable automatic instrument detection
  • Manual Gap Points - Override automatic gap calculation

Risk Management

  • Max Drawdown Percent - Hidden stop loss trigger level
  • Use Trailing Stop - Enable or disable trailing
  • Manual Trail Points - Override automatic trail distance
  • Manual Trail Step - Override automatic trail step

Dashboard

  • Show Dashboard - Toggle dashboard visibility
  • Dashboard Color - Text color customization
  • Dashboard Background - Background color customization
  • Dashboard Position - X and Y coordinates

General

  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades
  • Delete Opposite Pending - Auto-delete opposite order on fill

Recommended Settings for PropFirm Challenges

For a 100K PropFirm account with 5% max daily drawdown and 10% max total drawdown:

  • Lot Size: 0.5 to 1.0 (depending on instrument)
  • Max Drawdown Percent: 1.5 to 2.0
  • Use Trailing Stop: Enabled
  • Auto-Detect: Enabled

Important Notes

  1. This EA is designed for PropFirm challenges where capturing a single strong move can achieve the profit target

  2. The straddle strategy works best during high-volatility sessions such as US market open or major news events

  3. Set the time window to match your preferred trading session (default is set for US session)

  4. Always test on a demo account before using on funded accounts

  5. The EA includes automatic margin checking and will skip trading if insufficient funds are available

  6. During backtesting, the dashboard is disabled and logging is minimized to prevent large log files

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account Type: Netting and Hedging supported
  • Minimum Deposit: Depends on instrument and lot size
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
  • Timeframe: Any (EA uses time-based entry, not chart-based)

Developer

Developed by Sapplanta

For support, feature requests, or custom modifications, please contact through the MQL5.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.


Recommended products
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile I recommend testing it on a demo account for three months in a VPS ( If you want me to recommend a VPS for this robot, you can send me a direct message)  so you can adjust it to your needs.Remember that this robot is a tool, not a proven strategy tested for years. For that i recommend you Gold Trend Swing This robot is based on opening operations only at a certain time set by the user. 3. Critical Input Parameters Parameter Default Value Explanati
Intuition AlgBot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Product Description: Intuition Bot – Your Reliable Partner in the World of Forex Trading Intuition Bot is an advanced expert system designed to optimize the trading process in the Forex market. This bot allows traders of all experience levels to efficiently manage their trading strategies without excessive focus on profit prediction. With its enhanced internal architecture, Intuition Bot can operate with a wide range of currency pairs, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in various market cond
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Experts
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Intraday Bull for Boom 300 by Market Instruments
Michal Kuc
Experts
The automated trading system executes only buy orders on the synthetic index Boom 300.  Minimal account deposit is 2500$. The parameters are optimized for 1 HOUR time frame. The entire history test is in screenshots section. Inputs: Account leverage `Leverage (1:N)`, Stop loss in percentage (values greater then zero), Take profit in percentage  (values greater then zero),  Evaluation frame length, Activation level in percentage for evaluation frame,  Close the order after N candles, Close the
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Experts
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
Yarukami Mnukakashi EA MT5
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Experts
Yarukami Mnukakashi   is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market. Please note that the stop loss is set at $100 . I installed it for technical reasons. I trade without STOP!!! Use a set of files with a group in a telegram. MT4 version via link. Key Features: Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other. Trading inst
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
Stable growth for USDJPY
Zhi Zheng Zhang
Experts
This trading strategy is suitable for USDJPY only, with an average annualized rate of return 20%~25% Trading conditions reminder: Select the USDJPY currency pair; Initial deposit: >= 1000USD; Leverage: >1:100; 1:500 mode is recommended; This strategy is a fully automated trading script, no need to manually open and close positions; of course, it also supports manual opening and closing; If you are pursuing stable and steady growth, please choose it. P.S  Patience and perseverance are always r
Zigzag Pro EA
Cong Khiem Nguyen
Experts
EA only runs with XAUUSD, Not XAUUSD – EA will run but no trades. EA is built based on 3 indicators: Zigzag + RSI + Candlesticks with the following buying and selling rules 1. Buying principle: Zigzag pulls the bottom + RSI below the threshold + Closing price of the candle is greater than the opening price 2. Selling principle: Zigzag pulls the top + RSI above the threshold + Closing price of the candle is less than the opening price 3. Profit-taking principle: Take profit when Zigzag pulls
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
NebulaTrade Genesis MT5
Nick Schueder
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours. Designed for both Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes 1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Genesis follo
Statistics Boom and Crash
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
Experts
SYSTEM DESCRIPTION Our MT5 EA uses an advanced statistical system to determine the optimal time to open sell positions on the BOOM 1000, BOOM 500, and BOOM 300 assets. Based on rigorous market data analysis, the EA identifies the moment when there is a 90% probability of a bearish candle, allowing our users to enter a sell position with maximum confidence in success. This data-driven approach is the key to achieving profitable and consistent trades in BOOM 1000, and our EA is designed to autom
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
BlueTrade EA
Ely Aleskry
Experts
PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE PURCHASE FOR DISCOUNT UP TO 50% Key Features: Full Range Breakout Strategy: The EA continuously monitors price movements and identifies breakout points based on predefined high and low ranges. When the price moves beyond these levels, the EA automatically opens trades, positioning itself to take advantage of potential price trends. Trailing Stop Loss: To enhance risk management and protect profits, the EA includes a trailing stop loss feature. This functionality allows
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
SMC Range Breakout EA
Carl Alexander Lundin
5 (1)
Experts
MetaTrader 4:  link   Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure . The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts. No overtrading. No signal spam. The EA can be used in two effective ways: Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge
Yen Spike Chaser
Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
Experts
Yen Spike Chaser is a single asset, single timeframe (H4) professional-grade trading Expert Advisor (EA) that aims to catch big moves on USDJPY specifically. After 6 years of manual trading, I have decided to systemize my edge and Yen Spike Chaser is one of them, simple rules and flawless execution. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a user-friendly interface that even less-experienced traders can navigate with ease.  
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Institutional-Grade Smart Money Trading System Introducing  ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA , an advanced Expert Advisor engineered to trade like institutional players using Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts combined with Smart Order Execution (SOE). This cutting-edge system leverages market structure breaks, liquidity manipulation, order blocks, and fair value gaps to capture high-probability setups across multiple timeframes. Designed for prop firm traders, retail investors, a
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Experts
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
The Hybrid
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Nimitz-type expert. Simply atomic. I am an automated trading geek but I think the future for me is hybrid trading. I think hybrid commerce has a huge future. While many grid traders finish up with huge drawdowns, I don't believe it is inevitable. Of course, risks are and always will be. Many of my testing and investigation suggests that grid (position averaging) trading is possible with consistently very modest drawdown. If achieved, this then makes grid trading a very attractive proposition. Ma
Fx Filter Ai
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. Fx Filter Ai is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD . Deposit $1000 in this robot and give profit up to $75,000 In 6Month. The operation is based on opening orders using the F orce Index and Moving Average indicator. This robot can perform well in the EURUSD. Use default setting value on this robot. Better Timeframe 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M. find the det
MC Datrix EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
All words I spent time to describe this EA trading system does not worth a download that you can do to test this expert advisor. MC Datrix EA is a trading system that combines trend filter, trigger points with specific conditions, smart takeprofit and stoploss calculations, a break orders system based on smart reversal trend. Trend filter was developed with TRIX indicator and also can be enabled or not. Trigger points were specially projected with MACD indicators values and signals. Trigger
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Gravota
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
GRAVOTA - Professional Momentum Spike Scalping Expert Advisor Product Overview Gravota is an advanced momentum-based scalping Expert Advisor developed by Sapplanta Enterprise. This sophisticated trading bot specializes in detecting and capitalizing on rapid price movements (spikes) in real-time, executing trades with precision timing and professional-grade risk management. VERSION 1.10 - Universal Broker Compatibility Update Now featuring automatic adaptation to any broker's lot size requiremen
PropMaster MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor Overview PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction. Key Features Auto-Detection System The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pa
Break Hunter 28 MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters MT4
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor delivers exceptional performance in live market conditions. Key Features: Multi-layered confirmation system   using complementary technical indicators Advanced ADX filtering   for optimal market condition detection Precision entry timing   based on multiple signal convergence Flexible trading modes   - Single position or multi
NY Swift
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
NY SWIFT - Professional NY Session Straddle Trading System for US30 OVERVIEW NY Swift is an automated trading system designed specifically for the US30 index during the New York trading session. The Expert Advisor employs a straddle strategy that places simultaneous buy stop and sell stop pending orders to capture momentum breakouts during the highest volatility period of the trading day. CORE STRATEGY The system operates exclusively during user-defined NY session hours, typically 9:30 AM to 11
Break Hunter 28
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
BREAK HUNTER 28 - Professional Straddle Trading Expert Advisor DESCRIPTION Break Hunter 28 is an automated straddle strategy Expert Advisor designed to capture breakout movements by placing simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a specified time each day. When one order is triggered by a price breakout, the opposite order is automatically cancelled, allowing you to ride the momentum in the direction of the breakout. The EA features an aggressive trailing stop mechanism that locks
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review