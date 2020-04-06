Adaptive SF Pro Scalper EA mr

ADAPTIVE SF PRO SCALPER EA - is a smart, safe and reliable fully automatic Swap-Free multi-pair scalping trading system!

This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 9 Set_files available for 9 pairs!

Features of EA:
- Scalping techniques.
- No Rollover influence.
- No Swaps involved.
- No keeping orders from Fri to Mon to avoid gaps.
- EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods.
- System is safe and NOT using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- This  EA is very user friendly and can be used by both: Forex professionals & newcomers.
- Robot is doing compound interest calculations automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 with relevant risk according to the procedure below, and leave PC run (or just use VPS).
- Min required account balance to run robot is just $100.
- Timeframe: only M15.
- Trading pairs: GBPCHF, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, USDCHF, USDCAD
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry signals at the beginning of Asia session.
- Leverage of account: any leverage in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Risk Management: recommended is 1-4% risk per trade (can be changed in settings) OR use fixed lot.
- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.

How to install:
- Open 9 following charts:
GBPCHF, GBPCAD, EURAUD, EURCHF, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, USDCHF, USDCAD.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone) - I will help you with that and provide related set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

