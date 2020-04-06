Flatera

Introducing Flatera – a highly intelligent Forex bot whose profitability and stability are built on the foundation of one of the most reliable and time-tested trading strategies: Mean Reversion. Flatera is designed to systematically extract profit from the market's natural tendency to return to its statistical norm.

A Forex bot with a pre-installed set for trading on the H1 time frame and lower for the AUDUSD currency pair.

It possesses excellent stability and a high frequency of trades, allowing profitable transactions to be closed intraday.

The Flatera Principle: Profiting from Corrections

The Mean Reversion strategy is based on the premise that after any significant deviation of an asset's price from its long-term average, there is a high probability of a corrective movement back towards that average.

  • Identifying Anomalies: The Flatera bot, with its pre-installed set for H1 and lower time frames, constantly monitors the market, identifying moments when the price deviates excessively from its "fair" value.

  • High-Frequency Entries: Thanks to its focus on low time frames (Intraday) and high trade frequency, Flatera immediately reacts to these anomalies. It opens positions, anticipating that the price will correct and return to its mean value.

  • Rapid Profit Realization: Flatera's ability to quickly close profitable trades intraday perfectly aligns with the nature of the Mean Reversion strategy. As soon as the price makes the expected return to the mean, the bot locks in the profit, minimizing time spent in the market and exposure to risk.

The use of the Mean Reversion strategy gives Flatera excellent stability. Unlike trend-following strategies, which can become idle during consolidation phases, Flatera thrives in conditions of market noise and sideways movements, where frequent pullbacks to the mean occur.


