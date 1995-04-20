Three Soldiers Three Crows mf

Crypto_Forex Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.





- Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows" is very powerful for Price Action trading.

- Indicator detects 3 White Soldiers and 3 Black Crows patterns on chart.

- Bullish 3 White Soldiers pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- Bearish 3 Black Crows pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.

- Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels and trading into the main trend direction.





