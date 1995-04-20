Three Soldiers Three Crows mf

Crypto_Forex Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.

- Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows" is very powerful for Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects 3 White Soldiers and 3 Black Crows patterns on chart.
- Bullish 3 White Soldiers pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish 3 Black Crows pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "3 White Soldiers & 3 Black Crows" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels and trading into the main trend direction.

// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

