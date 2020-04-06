QS YenSense Pro

The QuantumScale YenSense Pro is a Expert Advisor designed for the EURJPY currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated blend of momentum and volatility indicators including the MACD, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and ATR to identify high-probability trading opportunities. This EA is designed to capture short-to-medium-term price movements driven by shifts in market momentum, employing strict risk management with dynamic trailing stops and a defined decision-based exit mechanism. Its multi-signal approach aims to filter market noise and enhance trade entry quality.

Strategy Key Facts

Entry Indicators:

  • MACD Histogram Zero Crossing: Confirms early momentum shift and direction.
  • MACD Main Line Zero Crossing: Confirms broader trend and momentum direction.
  • Bulls Power Threshold Crossing: Measures buying strength and confirms bullish pressure.
  • Bears Power Compare Threshold: Measures selling strength and confirms bearish pressure.
  • ATR Above Threshold Activity: Acts as a volatility filter, ensuring the market is active enough for a quality move.
  • Confluence Check: Entry only occurs when the aggregate score of all active signals exceeds a minimum required "Decision Value."

Exit Indicators:

  • MACD Main Line Zero Crossing: Used as a decision-based exit signal to close the position upon momentum reversal.
  • Hard Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed point-based limits for maximum loss and initial target.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.


Strategy concept

The QuantumScale YenSense Pro operates on the principle of momentum confluence, where multiple key market forces must align to justify a trade entry. This sophisticated EA is tailored for the volatile dynamics of the EURJPY cross-rate, focusing on capturing sustained directional moves on the 15-minute chart.

The Entry Mechanism: The core trading idea relies on assessing both the strength and direction of the current momentum alongside underlying market activity. The EA aggregates signals from five distinct momentum-based indicators, ensuring that a trade is only initiated when there is strong, corroborating evidence of an impending price thrust. Specifically, it looks for the MACD Histogram and MACD Main Line to confirm the direction of the trend's momentum shift, while simultaneously validating the conviction of buying and selling pressure using the Bulls Power and Bears Power indicators, respectively. Additionally, the Average True Range indicator acts as a market activity filter, ensuring that a sufficient level of volatility is present before engaging in a trade, thereby aiming to avoid periods of low market interest or consolidation. A calculated "decision value" must exceed a pre-defined minimum threshold, ensuring only high-conviction signals lead to an open position.

Exit Mechanism: Unlike EAs that rely purely on static profit targets, this bot incorporates an intelligent, decision-based exit alongside traditional risk controls. The primary exit signal is derived from the MACD Main Line Zero Crossing Action Signal. This mechanism is designed to close the position proactively when the initial momentum driving the trade begins to reverse or dissipate, as signaled by the MACD Main Line crossing back toward or over the zero threshold. This aims to secure accrued profits or limit potential retracements before they trigger the hard Stop Loss. Furthermore, all trades are protected by an initial Stop Loss and an optional Trailing Stop feature to lock in profits as the trade moves favorably.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Decision-Based Exit: The MACD Main Line exit mechanism serves as a proactive, strategy-driven risk reduction tool, aiming to exit positions before the Stop Loss is hit when the primary momentum dissolves.
  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: An integrated fixed trailing stop mechanism allows the bot to reduce risk to zero (Break Even) and capture extended trend runs.
  • Position Limiting: Built-in logic to restrict the MaxNumberOpenPositions to prevent over-leveraging in a single direction.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURJPY
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 100 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers: 

Our best test results were achieved with:

About Us

QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

Disclaimer

All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

