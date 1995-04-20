WPR Speed mf

Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool, No Repaint.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. WPR SPEED is the 1st derivative of WPR oscillator itself.

- WPR SPEED is good for scalping entries on sideways and flat markets.

- WPR SPEED indicator shows how fast WPR itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.

- It is recommended to use WPR SPEED indicator for momentum scalping trading strategies: find big size peaks of indicator - open scalping trades in opposite directions (as on pictures).

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:

This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.