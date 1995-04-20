CCI for 8 Symbols mh

Forex Indicator "CCI for 8 Symbols" for MT4, No repaint.





- CCI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading.

- Commodity_Channel_Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

- Important levels: +/-200.

- It is great to take Sell entries from above +200 zone and Buy entries from below -200.

- "CCI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control CCI values of up to 8 different symbols just on 1 chart.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.