CCI for 8 Symbols mh
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.53
- Activations: 10
Forex Indicator "CCI for 8 Symbols" for MT4, No repaint.
- CCI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading.
- Commodity_Channel_Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
- Important levels: +/-200.
- It is great to take Sell entries from above +200 zone and Buy entries from below -200.
- "CCI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control CCI values of up to 8 different symbols just on 1 chart.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.