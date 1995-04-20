Adaptive Energy Oscillator m

Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Energy Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary trading tool for MT4!





- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators.

- "Adaptive Energy Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.

- This is a technical momentum indicator which is very useful on trend markets.

- Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas into the direction of main trend.

- Adaptive Oversold zone: below the Green line.

- Adaptive Overbought zone: above Red line .

- It is more accurate than standard oscillators.

- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.