Adaptive Energy Oscillator m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 10
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Energy Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary trading tool for MT4!
- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators.
- "Adaptive Energy Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.
- This is a technical momentum indicator which is very useful on trend markets.
- Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas into the direction of main trend.
- Adaptive Oversold zone: below the Green line.
- Adaptive Overbought zone: above Red line .
- It is more accurate than standard oscillators.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
