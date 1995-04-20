Relative Drawdown Pro Display mq

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Relative Drawdown Pro Display" for MT4, useful trading tool.

This is MUST HAVE indicator for traders who use grid trading systems!!!

- Relative Drawdown Pro Display indicator shows current Relative DD or Floating Profit in % on your account. 
- PC and Mobile Alerts are built-in with adjustable Trigger level.
- It indicates current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Indicator also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate indicator values in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right. 
- It is possible to set up color and font size as well.
- Trader do not need any calculator anymore if using Relative Drawdown Display.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

