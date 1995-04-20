Major Trend Histogram mk

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Major_Trend_Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.





- Major_Trend_Histogram indicator designed to catch really huge trends.

- Indicator can be in 2 colors: Pink for bearish trend and Green for bullish one (colors can be changed).

- It detects trends on the beginning stages - way more efficient than any standard MA.

- Major_Trend_Histogram can be combined with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here:

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.