Smart Robot AI

This Expert Advisor combines 2 interesting elements: the lack of historical curve fitting and built-in "brains" that are independent of each other in MTF mode, trained to find important signals, and there is always a StopLoss. This is not a simple set of ordinary data, but a dynamic pattern that is difficult to describe in a few words. During tests, you will observe the expert showing both positive and negative trades, as well as growth or decline; the emphasis is placed on minimal risk and long-term trading.

You must also understand that there are periods when the advisor may be in a drawdown, in confident growth, or treading water, so it is best to use medium or minimal risk.

The advisor settings are minimal and simple; to launch, it is enough to attach it to the XAUUSD pair chart. It will not work properly on other instruments, as the current strategy is designed only for this pair.

By default, you just need to attach the advisor to the XAUUSD chart, any TimeFrame.

Settings

Entry Mode - Combines 6 market entry modes:

Market Entry - By market, all other modes are limit virtual orders.

Wait best price - Slightly below the market.

By the nearest fractal.

By the value of the Parabolic Sar indicator.

In Premium/Discount zones.

Fixed distance.

You just need to attach the advisor to the chart. The "Wait best price" option is selected by default; considering slippage and spread, I think this is better.

VirtualOrderExpirationsMin - Here you specify the timer in minutes to wait for the best price to be reached.

Fix Distance for mode Fix Distance - Fixed distance for the fixed limit virtual order setup mode.

Analysis mode, once per bar or every tick - Works on every tick by default, but to speed up calculations, you can select the CLOSE BAR mode; for tests, the results will differ slightly.

Treshold - The forecast accuracy of the main brains is 0.75 by default (75%). Simply put, when the situation predicts success at 75%, the brain will give a signal. The lower it is, the more false and random entries there will be. I advise using 0.75-0.85. Values above 0.85 are better used with the grid mode.

Treshold_2 - Forecast accuracy of additional brains. If lower, there are more orders and higher drawdown. If higher, the accuracy is higher but there are fewer orders. Better to leave as is.

Better to leave as is. Trend H1-M15 AI Filters - Enables additional trend filters on 2 intervals; this option works by default, no need to disable it.

Treshold H1 Trend - Minimum forecast for the H1 interval.

Treshold M15 Trend - Minimum forecast for the M15 interval.

RiskMode - Contains 3 modes for setting the minimum lot in a drop-down list. By default, the risk is medium, and for every 5000 of balance, 0.02 lots will be opened. This is safer than the aggressive mode.

This is safer than the aggressive mode. FixLot - Fixed lot volume.

- Fixed lot volume. Grid On/Off - Enables grid mode, disabled by default.

LotMult - Lot multiplication coefficient for grid orders.

MaxOrders - Maximum number of orders in the grid.

GridStep - Step between grid orders.

UseDynamicBreakeven - Needed for grid and recovery modes; we will have a dynamic profit calculation for fixing profit, indicated below in BreakEven. Example: BreakEven is set to 1 by default (1 unit of profit balance), upon reaching which, regardless of the open volume, our trade will be closed, but this is if UseDynamicBreak is off. When using different RiskModes, the volume grows, and we would exit too quickly. To prevent this, UseDynamicBreak must be on. In this case, with default settings and a volume of 0.02, our position will close with a profit of 2 instead of 1. If the volume is 0.1, then upon reaching a profit of 10.

BreakEven - Description of the example above, but if you decide to use a fixed lot, you can turn off UseDynamicBreak, and the fixed profit specified here will be taken into account.

RecoveryMode - Mode for recovering the maximum of our balance by increasing the lot during losing positions. For experiments, disabled by default. It works on the principle of holding an increased lot until we cover the loss; further doubling of the lot will occur only upon the next unsuccessful position.

RecoveryFactor - Lot multiplication coefficient in recovery mode.

RecoveryMaxLot - Maximum lot in recovery mode.

SL Mode - 2 management modes: fixed and virtual. When using the virtual mode, Trail also becomes virtual; updates occur once a minute to protect against impulses. Fixed SL and Trail are used by default.

Fixed SL and Trail are used by default. StopLoss - Fixed StopLoss.

- Fixed StopLoss. Use Fractal M5 - Setting StopLoss by the nearest fractal if the StopLoss is too close to the current price.

Trailing Start - Trailing stop distance after which the trailing stop is activated.

TrailingStep - Stop change step.

TrailingStep - Stop change step. Trailing mode - Contains 2 modes: fixed and virtual (updates once a minute). Fixed stop works every tick.

Fixed stop works every tick. MaxDD Money - Disabled by default, used to protect the account from drawdown specified in the account currency.

MaxDD % - Disabled by default, used to protect the account from drawdown in percentage.

Pause is hour after drawdown - Enables trading pause for the specified number of hours upon reaching MaxDD.

Max losing trades per Day - Maximum number of losing trades per day; can be set if you want to protect the account from an infinite cycle of bad trades. Trading continues the next day.

Trading continues the next day. Shiw Info on Chart (Comment) - Displaying the information comment block on the chart.

MagicNumber - Magic number so the advisor can distinguish, for example, between 2 copies of itself or from orders of another advisor; must be unique.

MaxSlippage - Maximum slippage.

MaxSlippage - Maximum slippage. MaxSpread - Maximum spread for entry. I recommend choosing a broker with low spreads for Gold.

Max Trades Day - Maximum number of orders per day.

To launch the advisor, you do not need to configure anything. You can just adjust RiskMode to your balance and preferences. Please contact me if you have questions, suggestions, or any errors. I will try to answer you quickly.