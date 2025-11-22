Equilibrium Pro MT4
- Experts
- Alberto Boada
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 22 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Equilibrium Pro – Mean Reversion System
Equilibrium Pro is an expert advisor based on mathematical principles of mean reversion. The system combines technical analysis with a configurable position-scaling structure. All trades follow the parameters defined by the user.
The EA uses indicators such as Bollinger Bands and an optional RSI filter to detect deviations from the average price. Users may adjust all technical parameters to adapt the system to their preferences.
1. Mean Reversion Logic
The EA identifies extended price conditions using customizable Bollinger Bands. An optional RSI filter can be enabled to limit entries according to user-defined levels.
2. Controlled Grid Structure
The advisor allows the activation of additional position levels according to user criteria. Available configurations include:
-
Adjustable lot increment
-
Customizable distance between levels
-
Maximum number of levels
-
Profit calculation based on average price
3. Risk Management Tools
The system includes several user-defined protective options:
-
Drawdown limit
-
Spread filter
-
Maximum lot size
-
Basic slippage control
4. Main Features
-
Configurable Bollinger Bands (period and deviation)
-
Optional RSI filter with customizable levels
-
Suitable for timeframes from M5 to H1
-
Full grid configuration: initial lot, multiplier, levels, distance
-
System management options:
-
Take Profit in pips
-
Minimum profit for basket closure
-
Magic number
-
Comment field
-
Option to show/hide the on-chart panel
-
5. Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Language: MQL5
-
Minimum deposit left to user discretion
-
Compatible with different account types
-
VPS usage optional, depending on user needs
6. Risk Notice
Grid structures may increase exposure under certain market conditions. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.