Correction Breakout Pro pattern m

- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 12
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading with high profit potential.
- Indicator detects bullish and bearish Breakout bars after the price correction:
- Bullish Correction Breakout pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Correction Breakout pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC and Mobile alerts.
- Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" is good to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
- It has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
