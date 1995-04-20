Correction Breakout Pro pattern m

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.





- Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading with high profit potential.

- Indicator detects bullish and bearish Breakout bars after the price correction:

- Bullish Correction Breakout pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- Bearish Correction Breakout pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- With PC and Mobile alerts.

- Indicator "Correction Breakout Pro pattern" is good to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.

- It has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





// Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.