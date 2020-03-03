Hedge Martingale Mr M

Hedge Martingale Mr M: The Dynamic Hedging Grid System

Normal Price: ~~USD 1,899~~ INTRODUCTORY DISCOUNT PRICE: USD 999

Hedge Martingale Mr M is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that I engineered to capitalize on price fluctuations using a robust combination of Hedging, Martingale, and Grid strategies. I designed this EA for traders seeking high-potential returns through structured, automated risk management on stable currency pairs.

*DM Me for the .set Files

🧠 Core Strategy: Hedging, Martingale, and Grid Synergy

Hedge Martingale Mr M operates on the principle of Mean Reversion, meaning it thrives in markets where the price tends to return to its average over time.

  1. Proprietary Entry Logic: The EA initiates the trading cycle based on a highly calculated deviation signal. This ensures that the initial trade is only opened when the price has moved significantly away from its recent range, positioning the system for a high-probability reversal.

  2. Adaptive Grid System: If the initial trade moves against the position, the EA uses the Grid mechanism to place subsequent trades. The distance and step increment for these trades are fully customizable and, crucially, are set independently for BUY and SELL directions. This flexibility allows the EA to manage unique volatility profiles for rising versus falling markets.

  3. Separate Martingale Engine: To ensure efficient recovery, the EA incorporates a progressive Martingale money management strategy. It utilizes a powerful lot multiplier that is tracked independently for the BUY and SELL brackets. When a set of positions is closed for profit, the lot size for that specific direction resets, ensuring risk is controlled for the next cycle.

  4. Hedging Protection: The EA is capable of simultaneously running BUY and SELL grids, providing Hedging capability. This intrinsic dual-directional approach helps stabilize equity during ranging movements.

🎯 Exit and Risk Management: My Safety Protocols

The successful operation of a Martingale strategy depends entirely on its exit and risk controls:

  • Bracket Take Profit (TP): The EA calculates the weighted average entry price of all positions within a single bracket (all BUYs or all SELLs). Once the market moves in the favored direction past this average price plus a configurable target, the entire bracket is closed for a profit, freeing up margin and resetting the Martingale lot for that side.

  • Ultimate Money Stop Loss: A non-negotiable safety net. The EA continuously monitors the total floating P/L across all active positions. If the cumulative floating loss hits the user-defined threshold, the EA executes an immediate Close All action, safeguarding the remaining capital and resetting the entire trading system.

📝 Backtest Proven Performance

The performance and stability of Hedge Martingale Mr M have been rigorously tested over a long period:

The provided detailed backtest results span almost 6 years, from 2020 through late 2025, validating the strategy's consistency across various market conditions. The testing was performed using the high-quality tick data environment provided by the Darwinex broker.

🛑 Important Conclusion and Pair Recommendations (Mandatory Reading)

Due to the nature of the Martingale Grid strategy, it requires specific market characteristics and capital management:

  • ✅ Ideal Pairs: I find this EA highly effective on stable, mean-reverting major currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD.

  • ❌ Avoid: I strictly advise against using this EA on highly trending or extremely volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, or any Exotic Pairs.

Trader Alert: Martingale strategies inherently carry high risk. I strongly recommend reviewing the detailed backtest results thoroughly to understand the required equity cushion, particularly the maximal historical drawdown, before deployment.


Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
Fibo 61 8 and martingale
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average. Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here. Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance. Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. There
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal  |   Setfile Launch promo! Exclusive offer, only 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1999
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Experts
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
