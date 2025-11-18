NeoBull Predictive Ranges
- Indicators
- Marco Scherer
- Version: 2.30
NeoBull Predictive Ranges is a comprehensive technical analysis system for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced volatility calculations with volume-based trend analysis in a single indicator. This tool is designed to provide traders with precise information on market structure and order flow.
I am providing this professional tool to the community for free.
Concept & Background The strategic foundation and the combination of these specific indicators (Predictive Ranges & Volumatic VIDYA) are based on an analysis by the YouTube channel TradingWerkstatt. The logic has been ported exactly for MetaTrader 5, technically optimized, and enhanced with a high-fidelity rendering engine.
Key Features and Technical Details:
-
Predictive Ranges (Dynamic Volatility Channels) The indicator projects adaptive support and resistance zones onto the chart. The calculation is based on an RMA-smoothed Average True Range (ATR). Unlike traditional bands, these channels adapt to current market speed, offering reliable reference points for potential reversals or breakout targets.
-
Volumatic VIDYA (Trend & Volume Engine) The core of the indicator is a modified Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA), controlled by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Additionally, the algorithm analyzes the cumulative buy and sell volume for the entire existing trend.
-
Trend Validation: The signal line changes color based on volume flow. Green signals an uptrend with significant buying volume; Red signals a downtrend with significant selling volume.
-
-
Integrated Volume Dashboard An information panel displays the real volume delta (buyers vs. sellers) in real-time.
-
High-Fidelity Rendering The indicator uses a specialized "Split-Line" method to graphically separate trend changes cleanly. This prevents the vertical artifacts common in MetaTrader during value jumps, ensuring a professional chart appearance.
Trading Strategy (Best Practice)
Although the indicator works technically on all timeframes, the strategy is explicitly optimized for the M15 (15-minute) chart to achieve the best results.
-
Entry: Use the colored trend line to determine market direction. Look for a volume delta of over 30% on the dashboard for confirmation.
-
Exit: Use the outer Predictive Ranges as dynamic Take-Profit targets.
-
Risk Management: The center line or the opposite band serves as a reference for Stop-Loss placement.
Settings & Compatibility
-
Customization: Full control over calculation parameters (periods, smoothing) and visuals (colors, transparency, dashboard position).
-
No Repainting: The indicator calculates historical data precisely without repainting.
-
Assets: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.
Auch hier kann ich nur schreiben, dass dieser Indikator wunderbar funktioniert und ich mich sehr freuen würde wenn Marco einen für Android erstellt. Vielen Dank