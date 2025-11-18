NeoBull Predictive Ranges is a comprehensive technical analysis system for MetaTrader 5. It combines advanced volatility calculations with volume-based trend analysis in a single indicator. This tool is designed to provide traders with precise information on market structure and order flow.

I am providing this professional tool to the community for free.

Concept & Background The strategic foundation and the combination of these specific indicators (Predictive Ranges & Volumatic VIDYA) are based on an analysis by the YouTube channel TradingWerkstatt. The logic has been ported exactly for MetaTrader 5, technically optimized, and enhanced with a high-fidelity rendering engine.

Key Features and Technical Details:

Predictive Ranges (Dynamic Volatility Channels) The indicator projects adaptive support and resistance zones onto the chart. The calculation is based on an RMA-smoothed Average True Range (ATR). Unlike traditional bands, these channels adapt to current market speed, offering reliable reference points for potential reversals or breakout targets. Volumatic VIDYA (Trend & Volume Engine) The core of the indicator is a modified Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA), controlled by the Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO). Additionally, the algorithm analyzes the cumulative buy and sell volume for the entire existing trend. Trend Validation: The signal line changes color based on volume flow. Green signals an uptrend with significant buying volume; Red signals a downtrend with significant selling volume. Integrated Volume Dashboard An information panel displays the real volume delta (buyers vs. sellers) in real-time. High-Fidelity Rendering The indicator uses a specialized "Split-Line" method to graphically separate trend changes cleanly. This prevents the vertical artifacts common in MetaTrader during value jumps, ensuring a professional chart appearance.

Trading Strategy (Best Practice)

Although the indicator works technically on all timeframes, the strategy is explicitly optimized for the M15 (15-minute) chart to achieve the best results.

Entry: Use the colored trend line to determine market direction. Look for a volume delta of over 30% on the dashboard for confirmation.

Exit: Use the outer Predictive Ranges as dynamic Take-Profit targets.

Risk Management: The center line or the opposite band serves as a reference for Stop-Loss placement.

Settings & Compatibility