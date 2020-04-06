PHALANX NEURAL AI — Neural Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Phalanx Neural AI is an Expert Advisor for MT5 developed for traders seeking an intelligent neural system for XAUUSD, focused on flow analysis, market microstructure and identification of high-quality contexts.

The EA uses a DNN63 neural model optimized to operate Gold on the M30 timeframe, without grid, without martingale, and with stable execution on ECN and prop-firm accounts.

This EA was designed to offer a selective trading flow, filtering noise and prioritizing only statistically favorable moments, characteristic of AI-driven systems for XAUUSD.

After purchase, it is recommended to contact via private message for installation guidance, ideal parameters, and usage recommendations.





By purchasing the Phalanx Neural AI advisor, you may receive a free license for the Dominion Gold EA, linked to up to two trading account numbers.

After the purchase, send a screenshot of the purchase confirmation and product activation.

To do this, go to the “Purchases” menu in MQL5 and send the screenshot showing the activation of Phalanx Neural AI.

Once the confirmation is received, the free license will be released.



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344696

Pricing Policy

Initial price: 169 USD

Planned final price: 1799 USD

Every 10 copies sold, the price is adjusted with an increase of approximately 150 USD, following a controlled progression to maintain exclusivity.

Core Technologies

DNN63 Neural Module — Core of the AI Trading System

Proprietary model with 63 parameters adjusted specifically for reading strength, stability and movement quality in XAUUSD, ideal for traders seeking a Neural Network EA for Gold.

Directional Context Filter

Analyzes trend, slope, buyer vs. seller pressure and candle structure — essential elements for flow and microstructure strategies on Gold.

Market Microstructure Reading

Continuous evaluation of volatility, range, speed and price progressions. This enhances the EA’s robustness in various market conditions and across different brokers.

Structured Risk Management

Includes fixed stop loss, dynamic trailing and intelligent lot sizing.

No grid, no martingale, no risk exponentiation — ideal for those seeking a safe and technical Gold EA.

Lightweight, Stable Architecture — Prop Firm Compatible

Designed to operate in demanding environments, with low latency and high compatibility with ECN, FIFO and evaluation-rule accounts.

Phalanx Neural AI Highlights

Minimalistic and Highly Selective AI

The EA operates with low frequency, focusing only on high-quality entries. This behavior favors consistency and stability — valued by users of neural EAs for XAUUSD.

Avoids Noise Zones and Irregular Movements

The model rejects unstable conditions that harm performance in common systems, making it efficient in complex Gold scenarios.

Decision Based on Multiple Integrated Factors

The EA combines microstructure, direction, volatility and progression to build a robust signal, avoiding dependence on a single indicator.

Robustness Across Brokers

Developed to operate correctly with different liquidity providers, spreads and execution models, minimizing variations typical of sensitive EAs.

Technical Specifications

Recommended pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Ideal timeframe: M30

Recommended deposit: 300 USD

Minimum deposit: 100 USD (high risk)

Minimum leverage: 1:50

Compatible with ECN, FIFO and Prop Firms

Does not use grid, martingale or aggressive techniques

Main Features

DNN63 calibrated neural model

Adaptive directional filter

Combined analysis of volatility and progression

Optimized trailing stop

Low frequency and high selectivity

Light and stable architecture (great for VPS)

Consistent results with high-quality data

Simple installation

Specialized in AI trading for XAUUSD on MT5

Important Notes

Stop loss is a fundamental part of the strategy.

Days without trades are normal due to the EA's selective nature.

Evaluate the system over wide periods.

Spread and execution differences may generate variations between brokers.