Momentum Master Expert Advisor

This isn't a risky, high-stress system. The Momentum Master EA is built on a pure momentum strategy—meaning no Martingale, no Grid, just smart, calculated entries. It combines multiple leading indicators—including Fast/Slow EMAs, MACD, Stochastic, and CCI—to generate high-probability trade signals, ensuring you're only entering when the momentum is truly on your side.

Key Advantages & Features

Precision Gold Strategy: The EA is meticulously optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, providing you with a finely tuned system that's ready to attach and trade immediately. We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Intelligent Risk Management: Say goodbye to excessive risk! The system uses a powerful Money Management function that automatically calculates your lot size based on a configurable Risk Percentage and the trade's calculated probability, ensuring disciplined and flexible position sizing.

ATR Volatility Control: It smartly avoids choppy or low-volatility conditions by checking the Average True Range (ATR) , only entering trades when there’s enough movement to ensure a healthy profit potential.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with an innovative ATR-based Trailing Stop . This system only activates the trailing stop once a trade hits a significant profit level (a multiple of ATR), letting your winners run while securing your capital.

Daily Safety Net: Trade with confidence using the Daily Cut Loss Percentage . This essential feature automatically stops trading and closes all positions if your daily drawdown limit is hit, protecting your account from significant losses.

Trend Confirmation: Utilizes a higher timeframe EMA (D1) as a powerful trend filter, ensuring all trades are aligned with the major market direction, significantly boosting the quality of your entries.

Ready-to-Use Parameters

The following parameters have been configured and optimized for you, but you maintain the flexibility to adjust them as needed:

RiskPercentage: Your maximum percentage of equity to risk per trade. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

Lots: A fixed lot size to use if Risk Percentage is disabled (set to 0.1 by default).

StartHour / EndHour: Define the specific hours of the day when the EA is allowed to trade.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Controls the minimum volatility required for the EA to consider a trade.

MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the higher-timeframe trend filter (150 period D1 EMA by default).

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before trading is halted.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Defines the ATR period and multiplier used for dynamically moving your Stop Loss into profit.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The required profit level (as a multiple of ATR) to activate the trailing stop.

DayRange: The number of Daily bars used to calculate a dynamic Take Profit level based on average daily range.

Momentum System Parameters (MA, Stochastic, MACD, CCI): Pre-optimized settings for the core entry logic.

