Adaptive NeuroMatrix Trend is a price-direction indicator that uses an adaptive matrix model instead of typical MA/RSI/MACD. Signals are generated from quantitative characteristics of price movement and volume. On the chart there are three states: Buy / Flat / Sell. Signals are fixed on bar close (no repainting), which simplifies checking and reviewing trades.

A proprietary adaptive model instead of standard indicator packages. No reliance on classical trend, oscillator, volatility or volume indicators. Direction and signals are calculated by the matrix model based on several adaptive methods of market data analysis — one consistent source of signals.

Anti-impulse filtering with volume confirmation. Single spikes in price and volume are filtered out before a final signal is generated. Signals are confirmed only at bar close and do not repaint, enforcing entry/exit discipline and reducing the impact of news “spikes”.

Four-step setup: time scale, entry sensitivity, anti-impulse filter strength and prediction coefficient. Fast adjustment to any instrument and timeframe.

Clear classification. Blue — buy, grey — flat/exit, red — sell; impulse segments are additionally highlighted along the trend line. The indicator helps structure decisions: keep positions during the buy/sell phase and avoid entries in the neutral area. Clear markings and per-symbol statistics make discipline control and post-analysis easier.

Result-based auto-adaptation. The indicator tracks statistics for its own signals over a selected window of days and, when performance deteriorates, slightly tightens internal thresholds. This helps reduce activity in an unfavourable market phase without constant manual parameter “tweaking”.

A multilingual interface is supported for more than 50 languages, with automatic detection of the terminal language for localizing messages and headings.

Use a demo account to test indicator settings and signals before applying them in live trading.

Check the economic calendar daily to identify high-impact events such as NFP, interest-rate decisions or GDP reports.

Avoid trading 30 minutes before and after major news releases to prevent volatility spikes from distorting the indicator’s signals.

Diversify across several instruments or timeframes to reduce dependence on the behaviour of a single market.

Watch out for over-optimization; do not change settings too often based only on short-term results.

Perform manual volume analysis whenever the indicator’s anti-impulse filter flags anomalies, to double-check signal validity.

The indicator does not trade by itself and does not guarantee profit. It provides analytical information about the current market state; results depend on the instrument, timeframe and settings. Past results do not guarantee future performance.

Time-scale — time/period scale.
Recommended range: 0.5–3.0 (step 0.1).
What it does: adjusts the “speed”/smoothness of the model.
Below 1.0 → reacts faster, more signals.
Above 1.0 → smoother and stricter, fewer signals.

Entry sensitivity — entry sensitivity.
Recommended range: 0.5–2.0 (step 0.1).
What it does: changes entry thresholds and the width of the oscillator’s neutral zone.
Below 1.0 → more sensitive, more triggers.
Above 1.0 → stricter, fewer triggers.

Anti-impulse strength — anti-impulse filter strength.
Recommended range: 0.5–2.0 (step 0.1).
What it does: strengthens filtering of sharp spikes (price/volume) before a signal is issued.
Below 1.0 → softer to impulses (faster reaction, but more “nervous”).
Above 1.0 → stricter to impulses (calmer, but fewer signals).

Predict layer strength — predictive filter strength.
Recommended range: 0.5–2.0 (step 0.1).
What it does: adjusts the contribution of the adaptive predictive block (SSA/Kalman) to blocking/confirming signals.
Below 1.0 → more conservative: intervenes less often, signals more often pass without being blocked.
Above 1.0 → more sensitive to anomalies and potential reversals, more actively blocks borderline entries.

Stats window — statistics window (days).
What it does: sets the lookback period over which the panel sums Profit/Loss (in points) for the current and recent symbols.
Smaller value → focus on recent results: statistics and auto-adaptation react faster, but may be “choppy”.
Larger value → more smoothed assessment: you see the trend over weeks/months, reaction is slower.


