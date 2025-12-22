Evara MT5

Introductory offer: 800 for early buyers. Once 15 copies are sold, the price will be raised to 1121. Currently 1 copies sold.


Evara - Next-Generation Algorithmic Trading

Powered by advanced AI and adaptive machine learning, Evara continuously evolves with market conditions, combining historical pattern recognition with real-time execution for superior trade accuracy.


  1. DM me to get a Trial license limited to demo trading for couple of days.
  2. Once purchased, message me to receive a Free robot for your trust.

  • Backtest Guide: reach me directly and I’ll provide you with the settings file and steps.


[Channel for news and updates]  


Core Trading Advantages:

  • ATR-Based Scalping Strategy – Applies average true range data to time quick scalps in volatile environments, optimizing entry and exit precision
  • Precision RSI Filter - Our proprietary RSI algorithm filters out 87% of false signals while maintaining high-probability entries
  • Market Timing Technology - Built-in trading time filter automatically focuses on peak liquidity periods across sessions


Professional Risk Controls:

Evara includes multi-layered protection with:

  • Profit-taking based on volatility analysis
  • Real-time drawdown monitoring
  • Automatic risk reduction during high volatility

Simple Setup 

Installation takes seconds - simply attach to EURUSD (M15) chart

[Guide on how to run EA]


Optimized for multiple currency pairs including:EURUSD,USDCAD,NZDUSD

Minimum Requirements:

  • $100 (Standard Mode)
  • $1000 (Risky Mode)

Join our Telegram channel for real-time notifications, expert settings, and updates.

"Trade with precision, not guesswork. Let Evara's intelligent algorithms work 24/5 to grow your account."

