LongTerm SupplyDemand

Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator – Description

The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to track higher-timeframe support and resistance zones on lower timeframes. It identifies supply and demand areas formed on the H4 timeframe and displays them clearly on M15, M5, and M1 charts, giving traders a precise view of key market zones across multiple timeframes.

The indicator provides alerts when a new supply or demand zone is formed, allowing traders to act on significant levels in real time. Any broken or invalidated zones are automatically removed, ensuring your chart remains clean and focused on active, relevant areas.

Key Features

Detects long-term supply and demand zones formed on H4 timeframe

Displays these zones on lower timeframes: M15, M5, and M1

Sends alerts when a new zone is created

Automatically removes invalid or broken zones to maintain a clear chart

Ideal for professional traders using multi-timeframe analysis

Helps identify high-probability trade areas and key market levels

The Long-Term Supply Demand Indicator gives professional traders a clear and dynamic view of important market zones, enhancing decision-making and timing for entries and exits.

Contact for source code: meryysabir@gmail.com

Recommended products
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.33 (6)
Indicators
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157662 MT4 ASSISTANT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply Demand MT4" Indicator – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with precision and confidence. This cutting-edge Indica
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
KTrade Fibo
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Indicators
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT4 This MT4 indicator from the apexfintech.net suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions. Key Features: Market Structure Shift Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candle bod
FREE
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Overview of the Aroon Classic Indicator The Aroon Classic indicator is a technical tool that quantitatively identifies the emergence and persistence of trends on a chart. It uses two lines—“Aroon Up” and “Aroon Down”—to display trend strength and turning points within a range of 0–100. A higher Aroon Up value indicates a stronger uptrend, while a higher Aroon Down value indicates a stronger downtrend. Key Features Visually distinguishes trend initiation and reversal Customizable calculation peri
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Indicators
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
Best SAR
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (3)
Indicators
Join  Koala Trading Solution Channel  in mql5 community to find out the latest signals, news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this cros
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Trading Room Indicator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicators
TR CPR Full Lines Pivot — Full Pivot Range Indicator A professional indicator that automatically plots CPR (Central Pivot Range) levels on Daily (D1) or H4 timeframe , with clean lines and structured targets ( TP1 – TP3 ) for both upside and downside. It helps you identify clear BUY / SELL zones , with smart alerts when price touches or breaks key levels. Features: Automatic CPR calculation from previous Daily or H4 candle. Clean lines for BUY / SELL / PP (Pivot) . TP1 – TP3 targets displayed
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
YK Find Support And Resistance
Peechanat Chatsermsak
5 (1)
Indicators
The " YK Find Support And Resistance " indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows: 1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green. 2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart. 3. Uses the
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Sonic Blast Indicator
Pawel Drucis
Indicators
Hello Traders! Today I want to show you an easy-to-use entry indicator that can be used both: - as standalone indicator - as additional confirmation trigger The software uses smart combination of MACD and MA filter logic. It provides all the information about: - entry - take profit - stop loss  Indicator have built in alert feature:  - standard MT4 alerts (pop up + sound) - email alert - mobile (push) notifications Now optimized for M5 / M15 timeframes. You can adjust TP/SL values to your ne
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicators
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
PZ Fibonacci
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Indicators
Are you tired of plotting fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays fibonacci retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can manually
FREE
Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision. The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions.  The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to
FREE
Five Minute Drives
Kenan Ozkarakas
4.25 (8)
Indicators
"Five Minute Drives" indicator that is designed to be used in the 5 minute timeframe. One of its most important advantages is that it shows the general trend in the upper time frames when looking at the 5-minute timeframe. Therefore, when opening positions in the 5 minute timeframe, when it is in line with the trends in the upper timeframes, you are less likely to be upside down. If you can evaluate breakout/breakdown opportunities between the curves on the graphic screen with your geometric per
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
More from author
SupportResistancePro
Meryem Sabir
Indicators
Support Resistance Pro – Indicator Description Support Resistance Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed for traders who rely on support–resistance–based strategies. Built for professional use, the indicator automatically identifies both newly formed and historical support and resistance levels with high accuracy. The indicator continuously scans market structure to display the most relevant zones. When a support or resistance level is broken, Support Resistance Pro instantly removes the inval
OrderBlockRetest
Meryem Sabir
Indicators
OrderBlock Retest Alert – Indicator Description OrderBlock Retest Alert is an advanced MT4 indicator that identifies historical support and resistance zones and alerts traders when these levels are retested. It enables users to act on high-probability retest opportunities as they happen. The indicator automatically displays all valid historical support and resistance levels on the chart. Any level that is broken or invalidated is instantly removed, keeping your chart clean and focused on active
BOSS Scalper Propfirm
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Set file for recommended best settings: Here BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD H1 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading. The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing
TrendFlower
Meryem Sabir
Indicators
Trend Flower Indicator – Non Repaint indicator The Trend Flower Indicator is an advanced trend-detection tool designed for MetaTrader 4, offering traders a reliable and effortless way to identify market direction. Built with a non-repainting algorithm, the indicator ensures that every signal displayed on the chart is final, accurate, and never repainted. Once an arrow appears, it stays permanently on the chart, providing full transparency and confidence for back-testing and live trading. Whene
FiboArrows
Meryem Sabir
Indicators
This indicator identifies market structure breakouts using ZigZag-based swing points and confirmation blocks. When price breaks above a bullish block or below a bearish block, it generates a BUY/SELL signal and automatically draws Fibonacci levels for entry, stop-loss, and targets. Built-in alerts notify you instantly when a valid breakout forms, making it useful both as a stand-alone tool or as a powerful addition to any existing strategy. Since this tool relies on ZigZag structure, some hist
Between Australia and Canada
Meryem Sabir
Experts
Experience next-level automated trading with our AUDUSD M15 Grid Expert Advisor, engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent growth. EA uses an extremely safe strategy that yields between 20% and 50% annual profit, ensuring your money doesn't go to waste. Powered by an enhanced grid-entry algorithm, this EA captures the best possible market opportunities with exceptional accuracy — even in fast-moving conditions. Why This EA Stands Out Optimized for AUDUSD (M15) f
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review