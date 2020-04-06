🚀 Maximize Your Gold Trading with TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA! 🚀

Are you ready to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD)? Introducing the TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capture powerful moves using a unique, confirmed trend strategy. Stop guessing and start trading with confidence!

This isn't your typical risky robot. Our EA is built on a pure price action and trend-following methodology. It strictly avoids Martingale and Grid techniques, focusing instead on high-probability setups supported by multiple indicators. This means safer, more sustainable growth for your account.

✨ Key Advantages & Features:

Triple Confirmation Entry: The EA waits for a rare and powerful three-consecutive-candle pattern to align with MACD, Stochastic, and a high-timeframe EMA filter. This rigorous confirmation process ensures you only enter the market on the strongest trend signals.

Intelligent Money Management: Your risk is managed dynamically! The EA calculates the perfect position size based on your Risk Percentage and the signal's probability . A more confident signal gets a better lot size, optimizing your returns while controlling your drawdown.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively. The trailing stop is activated only when the position reaches a significant profit target, defined by a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR) . It then intelligently trails the market using ATR to secure gains as the trend continues.

Built-in Risk Control: Peace of mind is paramount. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature automatically stops trading and closes all open positions for the day if your equity drops below a certain threshold, safeguarding your capital from excessive losses.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): This EA has been specifically optimized for Gold trading on the M5 timeframe. It is ready-to-go—simply attach it to your chart and start trading! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. 📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters:

The TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA is designed for flexibility, allowing you to fine-tune its behavior. Here are the key adjustable inputs:

RiskPercentage: The percentage of equity you risk per trade. Set to 0 to disable risk management and use fixed lots.

Lots: Your Fixed Lot Size if risk percentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred Trading Hours to focus on the market's most volatile periods.

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum Daily Cut Loss Percentage before the EA stops for the day.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used for a Volatility Filter to prevent trading in stagnant markets.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the period and timeframe for the EMA Trend Filter (e.g., D1 for daily trend bias).

ATR Trailing & Profit Multipliers: Customize how tightly and how early the ATR-based Trailing Stop activates and trails.

DayRange: Defines the number of days used to calculate the Take Profit target based on average daily movement.

Triple Candle Trend Indicators: Includes FastEMA, SlowEMA, SignalPeriod (for MACD) and KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing (for Stochastic) to adjust the core signal indicators.

👇 Take Control of Your Trading Today!

The TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA provides a structured, trend-following edge in the volatile Gold market.

Download the TRIPLE CANDLE TREND EA now and unlock your potential in Gold trading!

