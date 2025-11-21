NY Swift

NY SWIFT - Professional NY Session Straddle Trading System for US30

OVERVIEW
NY Swift is an automated trading system designed specifically for the US30 index during the New York trading session. The Expert Advisor employs a straddle strategy that places simultaneous buy stop and sell stop pending orders to capture momentum breakouts during the highest volatility period of the trading day.

CORE STRATEGY
The system operates exclusively during user-defined NY session hours, typically 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM EST. It places pending orders at configurable distances above and below current price. When price triggers one order, the opposite is automatically cancelled. The triggered position is then managed with a sophisticated multi-stage trailing stop system designed to lock in profits quickly while allowing winning trades to run.

KEY FEATURES
Session-Based Trading: Operates only during configured NY session hours with automatic session start and end management
Automatic Straddle Orders: Places buy stop and sell stop orders automatically at optimal distances from current price
Initial Stop Loss Protection: Every order includes a configurable stop loss to limit maximum risk per trade
Fast Breakeven Management: Moves stop loss to breakeven plus buffer after minimal profit is achieved
Three-Stage Trailing System: Adapts trailing distance based on profit levels for optimal exit timing
Automatic Re-Entry: Places new straddle orders immediately after position closes to capture continued momentum
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Position size scales automatically with account balance using configurable ratio
Margin Safety System: Automatically adjusts lot size to prevent margin calls and account overexposure
Real-Time Dashboard: Visual display of all session statistics, current positions, and pending orders
No Martingale: Uses fixed risk-based position sizing only, no dangerous recovery techniques
No Grid Trading: Clean single-position management approach without accumulation
No Hedging: Straightforward directional trading with clear entry and exit rules

TRADING LOGIC SEQUENCE

  1. Session starts at configured time and EA places buy stop and sell stop pending orders
  2. Orders are placed at configurable distance from current price with initial stop loss
  3. Price triggers one order and opposite order is automatically deleted
  4. Position is managed with initial stop loss for protection
  5. At configured profit threshold, stop loss moves to breakeven plus buffer
  6. At higher profit threshold, aggressive trailing stop activates
  7. Position closes via trailing stop or session end
  8. New straddle orders are placed immediately for continued trading
  9. Cycle repeats throughout entire session duration

RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
Configurable initial stop loss on all pending orders
Automatic breakeven stop loss activation at defined profit level
Dynamic trailing stops that adjust to market volatility
Position sizing based on account balance percentage with margin verification
All positions have stop loss protection at all times
All pending orders deleted automatically at session end
Session ends 10 minutes before configured end time to allow safe cleanup
Margin calculation before every order to prevent insufficient funds errors

POSITION SIZING SYSTEM
Lot size is calculated using the formula: Account Balance divided by 1000 multiplied by LotsPerBalance parameter

Example calculations:
Account 1000 USD with LotsPerBalance 0.01 equals 0.01 lots per trade
Account 5000 USD with LotsPerBalance 0.01 equals 0.05 lots per trade
Account 10000 USD with LotsPerBalance 0.01 equals 0.10 lots per trade

The system automatically verifies sufficient margin is available before placing orders. If margin is insufficient, lot size is automatically reduced to fit available margin. If account is too small even for minimum lot size, orders are not placed.

TRAILING STOP SYSTEM DETAILS
Breakeven Trigger: Default 15 points, moves stop loss to entry price plus 5 points buffer
Trailing Start: Default 25 points, begins active trailing stop management
Trailing Distance: Default 20 points, maintains this distance behind current price
Trailing Step: Default 5 points, minimum movement increment for stop loss updates
No Take Profit: All positions managed entirely by trailing stops for maximum profit potential

The trailing system uses three stages:
Stage 1: Small profit 0 to 30 points, tight trailing for quick protection
Stage 2: Medium profit 30 to 80 points, moderate trailing for balance
Stage 3: Large profit 80 plus points, wider trailing to let big winners run

DASHBOARD DISPLAY FEATURES
Session status indicator showing active, closing, or waiting state
Total trades executed during current session
Win and loss count with real-time updates
Win rate percentage calculation
Current session profit or loss in account currency
Open position details including direction
Live position profit and loss tracking
Pending orders count
All data updates in real-time on every tick

CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
Trading Hours Configuration:
Start Hour and Start Minute must be configured to match broker server timezone
End Hour and End Minute typically set 2 hours after start time
Critical to verify timezone matches actual NY market open 9:30 AM EST

Pending Order Settings:
Distance from current price for order placement in points
Minimum safety buffer distance in points
Initial stop loss distance in points

Position Sizing Controls:
Lots per 1000 USD balance ratio
Minimum lot size limit
Maximum lot size limit

Trailing Stop Configuration:
Breakeven trigger point in points
Breakeven buffer amount in points
Trailing start threshold in points
Trailing distance from price in points
Trailing step size in points

Dashboard Customization:
Background color selection
Text colors selection
Profit and loss colors selection
Screen position X and Y coordinates

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average Index)
Timeframe: Any timeframe, EA operates on tick data
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts recommended for best execution
Minimum Account Balance: 1000 USD minimum, 5000 USD recommended for stability
Execution Environment: VPS strongly recommended for consistent operation during session
Initial Stop Loss: 80 to 120 points depending on risk tolerance and volatility
Pending Order Distance: 50 to 80 points for most brokers, adjust based on stops level
Lot Sizing: 0.01 per 1000 USD for conservative approach, 0.02 for moderate risk

CRITICAL TIMEZONE SETUP REQUIREMENT
The most important configuration step is setting the correct session hours to match your specific broker server timezone. The EA will not function correctly if session hours are wrong.

To configure properly:

  1. Determine what time your broker server shows when New York markets open at 9:30 AM EST
  2. Set StartHour and StartMinute to match this time in your broker timezone
  3. Set EndHour and EndMinute to 2 hours after start time

Common timezone examples:
Broker Server GMT plus 0: Set StartHour 14, StartMinute 30, EndHour 16, EndMinute 30
Broker Server GMT plus 2: Set StartHour 16, StartMinute 30, EndHour 18, EndMinute 30
Broker Server GMT plus 3: Set StartHour 17, StartMinute 30, EndHour 19, EndMinute 30

Verify configuration by observing when orders are placed and confirming this matches actual market open.

INSTALLATION AND SETUP PROCESS

  1. Purchase and download EA from MQL5 Market
  2. EA will automatically install to correct folder in MT5
  3. Open US30 chart on any timeframe
  4. Drag NY Swift EA from Navigator onto chart
  5. Configure broker timezone correctly for session hours
  6. Adjust initial stop loss and pending order distances if needed
  7. Set desired lot sizing based on account balance and risk tolerance
  8. Enable AutoTrading in MT5 terminal
  9. EA will begin trading at next configured session start time
  10. Monitor dashboard for real-time statistics and performance

TESTING RECOMMENDATIONS
Always test on demo account first before live trading for minimum 5 to 10 trading sessions
Verify session hours are correct by observing when orders are placed
Confirm stop losses are being set on all triggered orders
Review trailing stop behavior during various market conditions
Start with conservative lot sizing such as 0.005 to 0.01 per 1000 USD
Monitor margin usage to ensure account can handle position sizes
Only move to live trading after consistent positive demo performance
Keep detailed records of all trades for analysis

PERFORMANCE CONSIDERATIONS AND EXPECTATIONS
This EA is designed for trending market conditions during NY session open. It does not predict market direction but instead captures momentum in whichever direction price breaks during high-volume periods.

Performance will vary significantly based on:
Current market volatility levels and trending behavior
Major news events and economic releases during session
Broker execution quality, spreads, and slippage
Proper parameter configuration for broker requirements
Account size relative to position sizing settings

The EA operates best during periods when US30 exhibits clear directional movement during NY open. Choppy or range-bound sessions may result in multiple small losses. Over time, winning trades during trending sessions should outweigh losses from choppy conditions.

Realistic expectations:
Not every session will be profitable
Win rate typically ranges from 55 to 65 percent
Larger winning trades should offset smaller losing trades
Monthly performance varies with market conditions
Drawdowns of 10 to 20 percent are normal and should be expected

HOW THE EA HANDLES DIFFERENT MARKET CONDITIONS
Trending Markets: Performs best, captures strong directional moves with trailing stops
Choppy Markets: May experience several small losses as pending orders trigger then reverse
High Volatility: Adapts stop distances based on ATR for appropriate risk management
Low Volatility: May place fewer trades or skip sessions if conditions not favorable
News Events: Continues trading during news but increased slippage possible

BROKER REQUIREMENTS AND COMPATIBILITY
Compatible with any MT5 broker offering US30 trading
Requires broker to allow pending orders with stop losses
Minimum stops level and freeze level are automatically detected and respected
Works with both netting and hedging account types
Execution type should be Market Execution for best results
ECN or STP brokers recommended for tighter spreads and better fills

WHAT THIS EA DOES NOT DO
Does not use martingale or position size increases after losses
Does not use grid trading or multiple simultaneous positions
Does not use hedging or opposite direction trades
Does not predict market direction or use forecasting
Does not guarantee profits or consistent returns
Does not trade outside configured session hours
Does not override user risk management settings

RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT WARNINGS
Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. This EA is a tool that requires proper configuration, understanding, and ongoing monitoring. Past performance does not guarantee future results and should not be used as the sole basis for trading decisions.

Users should only trade with capital they can afford to lose completely. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred through use of this EA. All trading decisions and risk management remain the responsibility of the user.

No representation is being made that use of this EA will guarantee profits or prevent losses. Results will vary significantly based on market conditions, broker execution quality, parameter settings, account size, and user discipline.

Users should thoroughly understand the strategy, test extensively on demo accounts, and only risk amounts appropriate for their financial situation. Consider consulting with a licensed financial advisor before automated trading.

MARGIN AND ACCOUNT SIZE WARNINGS
This EA includes margin checking to prevent overexposure, but users must still monitor account health. Ensure account size is adequate for chosen lot sizing parameters. Using lot sizes too large for account balance will result in no trades being placed.

Starting with very small accounts such as less than 1000 USD may result in lot sizes too small to be meaningful or EA being unable to place trades due to margin constraints. Recommended minimum account size is 5000 USD for optimal operation.

Monitor free margin levels especially when trading multiple symbols or using other EAs simultaneously on same account.

ONGOING MONITORING REQUIREMENTS
While this EA is automated, it still requires user monitoring and periodic review. Users should:
Check EA is running correctly at session start times
Monitor for any error messages in Experts log tab
Verify pending orders are being placed as expected
Review trailing stop behavior during trades
Check margin levels remain adequate
Adjust parameters if market conditions change significantly
Keep MT5 platform updated to latest version
Maintain VPS uptime if using remote server

UPDATES AND SUPPORT
Updates may be released periodically to improve performance or add features. Users will be notified through MQL5 Market when updates are available. Updates are free for all purchasers.

For technical support, parameter optimization guidance, broker timezone assistance, or any questions about EA operation, contact the developer through MQL5 private messaging system.

When contacting support, please provide:
MT5 build number
Broker name
Symbol being traded
Account timezone relative to GMT
Detailed description of issue
Screenshots if applicable

Response time is typically within 24 to 48 hours depending on inquiry volume.

DEVELOPER INFORMATION
Developed by Sapplanta
Version 2.8
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 3802 and higher
Tested and validated according to MQL5 Market standards
Contact via MQL5 private messaging for support

LEGAL NOTICES
This product is provided as-is without warranties of any kind. The developer reserves the right to update or modify the EA at any time. Users agree to use this EA at their own risk and accept full responsibility for all trading outcomes.

By purchasing and using this EA, users acknowledge they have read and understood this description, the risk warnings, and accept the terms of use. Users confirm they possess adequate knowledge of financial markets and automated trading systems.

FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS
Start with demo trading for extended period
Use conservative lot sizing initially
Ensure proper broker timezone configuration
Monitor first week of live trading closely
Keep detailed performance records
Adjust parameters based on results and conditions
Maintain realistic profit expectations
Practice proper risk management at all times
Never risk more than you can afford to lose
Treat automated trading as a business requiring oversight

This EA represents a mechanical implementation of a proven trading concept. Success requires proper setup, appropriate risk management, realistic expectations, and ongoing user involvement. Automated trading is not passive income but an active trading approach using algorithmic execution.


