CrossRoad NeuroBoids PSO AI

Welcome to the evolution of artificial intelligence in MetaTrader 5.

NeuroBoid v6.4 Complete Edition is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a real-time market research engine. Unlike static robots that use fixed strategies, NeuroBoid employs a Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) algorithm to continuously adapt to market conditions.

This version represents a technological leap, focusing on statistical robustness and capital protection through new Risk-Adjusted Score metrics.

Multi-Asset Capability: Although developed to work primarily with XAUUSD (GOLD), it adapts to any asset. Due to its unique capability of working with memory-based PSO and continuous learning, CrossRoad NeuroBoid is capable of successfully operating on any asset with good volatility.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Walk-Forward Validation: The robot does not blindly trust the past. It performs continuous tests on unknown data windows to validate if the strategy remains robust before risking your capital.

  • Risk-Adjusted Fitness: Optimization now penalizes volatile strategies. The algorithm seeks the best return with the lowest possible Drawdown, simulating real Spread and Slippage.

  • Professional Dashboard: A completely new graphical panel that displays trend status, oscillators, signal strength, swarm confidence, and fundamental account data.

  • Smart Dynamic Lot: Position size can automatically increase based on signal "Confidence" (percentage of agreement among Boids).

Technical Strategy

NeuroBoid v6.4 analyzes 4 market dimensions simultaneously:

  1. Context and Trend: Alignment of multiple EMAs (9, 15, 50, 100) and Parabolic SAR.

  2. Oscillators: RSI and Stochastic to identify exhaustion zones.

  3. Momentum: Advanced MACD and Histogram analysis.

  4. Reversal: Detection of reversal probability patterns based on Price Action and Bollinger Bands.

⚙️ Parameters and Requirements

  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (Default), but adaptable to M15, H1, H4, and Daily.

  • Pairs: Optimized for pairs with good volatility and low spread (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

  • Operation Mode: Comes configured by default in AGGRESSIVE mode for higher trade frequency, but features Conservative and Balanced modes.

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts are recommended for better execution.

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit system based on volatility (ATR).

  • Advanced Profit Protection: This version features continuous Breakeven and Trailing Gain mechanisms. They work with triggers that actively chase profit.

  • Time filters and protection against excessive spread.

  • Global Maximum Loss Limit: Stops trading automatically if equity drops by a defined percentage (X%).


