Alpha Scalper PropFirms

⚠️ Important Notice: For Security & Anti-Piracy Reasons To protect our intellectual property from theft and unauthorized distribution: The file available for download on this page is a NON-FUNCTIONAL DEMO version. It is for display purposes only and does not represent the trading performance of the commercial product. To get a FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL version, please contact us on Telegram: @alphaprimetech After purchase, you will receive the official, full-featured EA directly from us via private message, along with installation support. We take these measures to protect our secret algorithms and to ensure that our paying customers receive a high-quality, secure, and supported product





Unlock Prop Firm Payouts. We Do the Work.

A Fully Managed EA Alpha Scalper Service for Serious Traders.

Tired of failing prop firm challenges or watching your funded account blow up? Our EA Alpha Scalper service is the solution. We specialize in a conservative, high-probability strategy that prioritizes one thing above all else: low drawdown.

We provide a complete "done-for-you" service:

Expert Advisor Installation & Setup

Dedicated, High-Speed VPS (for 24/5 uptime)

Ongoing Account Management & Monitoring

Specialized for passing challenges and managing live funded accounts.

Your only job is to collect your profits. Let us be your trading engine.

