MT5 Arbor Nova

Note :

- 99 USD rent for 3 month only offered until end of year. 

As Arbor Nova builds a consistent, transparent live performance history, the price will step up to match its demonstrated maturity. I think that’s the most equitable way to value a trading system.

- Live signal is hereThe live signal is live! I’m now expanding to additional accounts on regulated brokers across different regions to offer you more consistent, verifiable performance data over time.

- Beside your investment of Arbor, you need to register to DeepSeek and top up min 5 dollar for having your own api key. Don't worry this 5 dollar top up will last for months. Very efficient usage.

- Set file and Manual guide are provided.


⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: STRATEGY TESTER LIMITATIONS

Arbor Nova is designed for live and demo trading accounts only. The Strategy Tester environment has significant limitations that do not reflect real-world trading conditions:

 Scoring & Ranking: The tester cannot simulate multi-currency scoring and ranking based trade management that includes currency preference, risk and position size. 

 Currency Conversion: The tester cannot accurately simulate multi-currency account risk calculations (e.g., EUR account trading USDJPY). Live accounts properly handle cross-currency risk management.

 Session Timing: Tester time handling differs from live servers, which may affect session-based filters and news event blocking.

 Market Depth: The tester uses simplified price data that doesn't reflect real liquidity, slippage, or spread variations experienced in live trading.

 Order Execution: Tester execution assumes perfect fills with no re-quotes, slippage, or partial fills that occur in live markets.

 Global Variables & State Management: Some state persistence mechanisms behave differently in tester versus live environments.

For accurate performance assessment, please test this EA on a demo account with your intended account currency, leverage, and risk settings before using it on a live account.

Arbor Nova: Where Precision Timing Meets Disciplined Execution

In a market saturated with “set-and-forget” promises and overhyped win rates, Arbor Nova stands apart. This is not another signal generator. This is session-intelligent trading infrastructure — engineered for traders who understand that when you trade matters as much as what you trade.


🔍 The Reality Most EAs Ignore Markets are not monolithic.

 Liquidity flows shift by the hour  Volatility regimes change with sessions

 Pair-specific behaviors emerge and fade Most algorithms treat 24 hours as one continuous opportunity.

Arbor Nova respects the market’s natural architecture.


🌐 What Makes Arbor Nova Different

1. Session-Aware Intelligence

Arbor Nova doesn’t just scan for setups — it asks: “Is this pair in its optimal trading window?” “Does the current session support this direction?” Only when timing aligns with structure does a trade earn consideration.

2. AI-Powered Veto Analysis

Every high-conviction signal undergoes real-time validation by our proprietary AI layer. It doesn’t predict — it interrogates:

 Is this breakout supported by volume?

 Does momentum align across timeframes?

 Are we approaching structural resistance? Result: Fewer trades. Higher conviction. Zero emotional execution.

3. Adaptive Risk Architecture

 Dynamic position sizing based on confluence strength

 ATR-adaptive stops that respect volatility regimes

 Profit-protecting exits that secure gains without sacrificing runners Risk isn’t just managed — it’s intelligently calibrated.


📈 What You Won’t Find Here

 ❌ “100% win rate” guarantees

 ❌ Martingale or grid-based recovery

 ❌ Over-optimized backtest curves

 ❌ One-size-fits-all parameter sets Arbor Nova is built for real markets — not perfect ones.


🎯 For the Discerning Trader This is for traders who:

 Value process over promises

 Understand that consistency beats heroics

 Demand transparency in logic, not just performance. Arbor Nova won’t make you rich overnight. But it will ensure every trade you take has earned its place.


 The Bottom Line

In a world of noise, Arbor Nova is your signal. Not by predicting the unpredictable — but by trading only when the odds are structurally in your favor. Arbor Nova: Precision. Discipline. Timing.


Features :

- Multi currency automated session based trading with default 20 unique forex pairs or your own set of forex pairs. This EA is dedicated for fiat currency only. Meaning that it is not designed to trade gold, crypto and indices. We will design another EA for non fiat currency separately.

- Single trade per symbol with dynamic stop loss and take profit. Based RR is set 2 : 1 as default, but EA will dynamically increase RR based on Quality Setup with max 30% variance above and below your set of risk.

- True AI support (DeepSeek) with your own api key used efficiently that 5 dollar top up would be enough to support your trade for months.

- Tested work on any base currency account and symbols with or without suffixes. Work on any account leverage but I recommend using leverage less or equal to 1: 500. This is not quick rich scheme. Even on 1:30 it gives you decent result, secure and bring you peace of mind over longer period of time.

- Advanced multi layer filtering trade allowing only quality trades.

- Advanced risk management :

o Dynamic risk and reward based on quality trades.

o In built duration weighted risk reduction for position that stayed open (>= 3 days) with profit gained during the day. 

o In built dynamic collective profit target based on session, volatility, market condition, and trade distribution.

o Option settings available for overnight trade, friday trade, day profit and loss.

o In built dynamic profit security on price pullback. 

o In built risk containment on reverse signal.

o in built adaptive drawdown management.

o in built risk mitigation on position that stays in drawdown for days

o In built dynamic Break Even, Trailing Stop Loss and Partial Close in play for every trade. 

- Challenge like prop firm ready.

- Orchestrated harmony between profit gained and frequency with Profit and Loss trade management :

- FIFO compliance

- Informative dashboard

- End of day journal with each trade screen captured for your analysis and ready for upload to your Notion or Obsidian theme. Notion template is provided for free as well.

- End of day trade review report.

- Set file and Installation Guide is provided. Message me with your proof of purchase.

