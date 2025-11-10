Atlas scalper on gold

4.13
ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD

🎁 LIMITED-TIME OFFER

Free Access Until June 1, 2026

Experience the power of professional gold trading without any risk or commitment.

We're offering ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD completely free until June 1, 2026. This isn't a trial with limited features—it's full, unrestricted access to our premium EA. Why? Because we're confident that once you see the results for yourself, you'll understand the true value of what we've built.

Test it. Trust it. Then decide.

Transform Your Gold Trading

ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD isn't just another Expert Advisor—it's a battle-tested trading system specifically engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market. While most EAs fail to adapt to gold's unique volatility, ours thrives in it.

Built on advanced algorithms and backed by rigorous testing across multiple market conditions, this EA is designed for one purpose: to turn gold's legendary price swings into consistent trading opportunities.

Whether you're tired of inconsistent manual trading results or looking to diversify your automated portfolio, ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD delivers institutional-grade trading technology directly to your MetaTrader platform.

Why ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD Dominates

🎯 Precision Gold Scalping Strategy

Laser-focused on XAUUSD M5 charts – Not a generic forex EA adapted for gold, but purpose-built from the ground up • Lightning-fast execution – Captures fleeting opportunities that manual traders miss • Intelligent entry/exit algorithms – Identifies high-probability setups with surgical precision • Adaptive to market conditions – Adjusts to ranging, trending, and volatile environments

🛡️ Military-Grade Risk Management

Multi-layer protection systems – Your capital is defended at every level • Dynamic position sizing – Automatically adjusts trade size based on account equity • Advanced drawdown recovery – Engineered to bounce back from adverse market moves • Stress-tested resilience – Proven to survive extreme volatility and institutional "whale" manipulation • Never risks more than necessary – Conservative by design, aggressive only when conditions favor it

⚙️ Flexible Risk Profiles: Your Choice, Your Control

Choose the strategy that matches your trading personality:

🟢 Very Low Risk: The Capital Guardian

• Perfect for conservative traders and retirement accounts • Steady, predictable growth with minimal drawdowns • Ideal for those who prioritize sleep over adrenaline

🟡 Low Risk: The Balanced Builder

• Optimal risk-reward equilibrium for long-term wealth building • Strong returns without excessive exposure • The sweet spot for most professional traders

🟠 Medium Risk: The Growth Accelerator

• Amplified profit potential with managed volatility • For traders seeking faster account growth • Balances ambition with prudent risk management

🔴 High Risk: The Profit Maximizer

• Aggressive strategy for experienced traders • Maximum return potential for those who understand and accept volatility • Not for the faint of heart, but potentially the most rewarding

🚀 Effortless Setup

Install and trade in under 5 minutes – No programming knowledge required • Pre-optimized settings – Profitable right out of the box • One-click risk selection – Choose your profile and let the EA do the rest • Works on any broker – Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 platforms

Proven Performance: The Numbers Speak

Back-tested from January 2, 2023 to March 1, 2025 on M5 timeframe

Risk Level Initial Deposit Back-Tested Profit ROI What This Means
High Risk €100 €2,070.79 2,071% Turn €100 into €2,170 – explosive growth potential
Medium Risk €100 €4,831.03 4,831% Turn €100 into €4,931 – exceptional performance
Low Risk €100 €1,640.95 1,641% Turn €100 into €1,740 – conservative yet impressive
Very Low Risk €100 €1,000.10 1,000% Turn €100 into €1,100 – steady, reliable returns

💡 What These Results Really Mean

These aren't cherry-picked statistics from a lucky month. This is over two years of consistent, systematic performance across multiple market cycles, including:

• Major economic announcements • Federal Reserve policy shifts • Global banking crises • Extreme volatility events • Bull and bear gold markets

The EA didn't just survive these conditions—it thrived.

Important: Back-testing results are historical simulations based on actual market data. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, it demonstrates the EA's robust design and profit potential under real market conditions.

The Truth About Real Trading (That Others Won't Tell You)

Let's Be Honest

We could promise you 100% win rates and zero losses. But we won't. Because that would be a lie.

Here's the reality:

Not every trade wins – And that's completely normal. Professional trading is about winning MORE than you lose, not winning EVERY time.

Drawdowns happen – Even the best hedge funds experience temporary losses. What matters is recovery, and ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD is engineered to bounce back stronger.

No magic bullets exist – Anyone promising guaranteed profits without risk is either inexperienced or dishonest. We're neither.

Volatility is your friend and foe – Gold can swing wildly, especially when institutional traders make big moves. Our EA is specifically designed to navigate these "whale" events and turn volatility into opportunity.

What Makes Us Different

We built this EA to WIN OVER TIME, not to impress you with unrealistic promises.

The sophisticated risk management, adaptive algorithms, and drawdown recovery systems ensure that even during challenging periods, your account is positioned to return to profitability. This is how professional traders think—and now you can trade like one.

Getting Started: Your Path to Automated Gold Trading

Quick Setup (5 Minutes to Your First Trade)

  1. Install the EA on your MetaTrader 5 platform
  2. Select your preferred risk level (start conservative, scale up later)
  3. Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart
  4. Activate auto-trading
  5. Monitor and adjust as your confidence grows

The Smart Trader's Approach

Start with demo testing – See the EA in action with zero risk ✓ Begin conservative – Start with Very Low or Low Risk, then scale up as you gain confidence ✓ Ensure proper capitalization – More capital = more stability and better performance ✓ Trust the system – Avoid the temptation to intervene during normal drawdowns ✓ Monitor, don't micromanage – Check weekly, not hourly ✓ Scale intelligently – As your account grows, consider increasing your risk level for accelerated growth

Recommended Starting Capital

Very Low Risk: Minimum €100 | Recommended €250+ • Low Risk: Minimum €150 | Recommended €300+ • Medium Risk: Minimum €200 | Recommended €500+ • High Risk: Minimum €300 | Recommended €1,000+

Higher capitalization improves drawdown tolerance and overall stability.

Join the ATLAS Community

Support Ongoing Development

If ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD delivers value to your trading:

💰 Donations welcome via Skrill: kbenazizi@yahoo.com 🛒 OR BUY OUR OTHER INDICATORS 💬 Share your feedback – Help us make it even better

Your support enables us to continue refining and developing cutting-edge trading tools.

Want to Customize or Learn?

Source code available for developers and advanced traders interested in:

• Understanding the underlying algorithms • Customizing parameters for specific strategies • Learning professional EA development

📧 Contact us at kbenazizi@yahoo.com to discuss licensing options.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Please Read and Understand Before Trading

Trading carries substantial risk. Foreign exchange and precious metals trading, including gold (XAUUSD), can result in significant losses.

Key Risks to Understand:

High Leverage Risk: Leverage magnifies both profits AND losses • Significant Drawdowns: Especially at higher risk settings, temporary losses can be substantial • No Guaranteed Profits: Historical results do not guarantee future performance • Capital Loss Risk: You may lose some or all of your invested capital • Market Volatility: Gold markets can experience extreme price swings • Broker Differences: Results may vary based on spreads, execution, and platform

Before Using This EA:

✓ Carefully assess your investment objectives and risk tolerance ✓ Understand your personal financial situation ✓ Test thoroughly in a demo account first ✓ Consider consulting with a qualified financial advisor ✓ Never invest money you cannot afford to lose ✓ Ensure adequate capitalization for your chosen risk level ✓ Accept that losses are part of trading

By using ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD, you acknowledge that you fully understand and accept these risks.

Contact & Support

Email: kbenazizi@yahoo.com Donations: kbenazizi@yahoo.com (Skrill) Source Code Inquiries: kbenazizi@yahoo.com

Your Trading Revolution Starts Here

ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD represents more than just an Expert Advisor—it's your gateway to professional-grade gold trading without the complexity, stress, or steep learning curve.

The question isn't whether automated trading works. The question is: Are you using the RIGHT automation?

Thousands of EAs promise profits. Few deliver. Even fewer are specifically engineered for gold's unique characteristics. ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD is that rare exception—purpose-built, rigorously tested, and proven across multiple market cycles.

Why Wait?

You have until June 1, 2026 to experience this EA completely free. No credit card. No obligations. No catch.

Test it in demo. Run it live. Watch it work.

Then decide if it's worth adding to your permanent trading arsenal.

Success in trading isn't about luck—it's about having the right tools, proper risk management, and the patience to let a proven system do its work.

The Choice Is Yours

Continue manual trading with inconsistent results, or leverage institutional-grade automation designed specifically for gold.

Download ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD today and discover what professional automated trading really looks like.

ATLAS SCALPER FOR GOLD — Where Technology Meets Opportunity in the Gold Market


Reviews 9
RimikTrading
53
RimikTrading 2025.12.19 21:29 
 

Tested it on Demo for about 2 weeks and results are good so far. I am expecting it will perform good on live account too.

kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.12.11 19:09 
 

🌟 Review of Atlas Scalper EA on Gold (MT5) I rarely come across a free Expert Advisor that delivers results as impressive as Atlas Scalper. Running it on gold for just one month has been nothing short of astounding: 📈 Performance: Up 322% in the first month ✅ Trade outcomes: 33 wins, only 6 losses 💰 Profitability: Consistently in and out of the market with happy profits What makes Atlas Scalper stand out is its precision and speed. It feels like a ninja—slipping into the market, striking quickly, and exiting with profit before you even realize it’s moved. The strategy is clean, decisive, and remarkably effective, especially for traders who appreciate short, sharp engagements rather than long, drawn-out positions. For the average user, this EA is refreshingly straightforward. No complicated setup, no endless tweaking—just plug it in, let it run, and watch it work. The results speak for themselves, and the experience has been both exciting and rewarding. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the developer for making such a powerful tool available for free. Atlas Scalper has brought both confidence and joy to my trading, and I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity to use it. If you’re trading gold on MT5 and looking for an EA that combines professional-grade execution with user-friendly simplicity, Atlas Scalper deserves your attention. Highly recommended! 🌟

Ayoub.2010
24
Ayoub.2010 2025.11.30 10:20 
 

Hi bro i really apreciate your work but i also loved the other version, can yo send me the ex5 of the other version if you can and thanks you are the best

Recommended products
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Experts
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Experts
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Experts
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Macd Rsi Expert
Lakshya Pandey
5 (1)
Experts
MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Experts
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
5 (3)
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Experts
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
BB plus RSI
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
4 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Experts
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
FREE
Expert Alligator
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.17 (6)
Experts
The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Experts
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Experts
MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
FREE
HydraAlchemist
Haruki Teranaka
Experts
This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
FREE
ForceBB Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Experts
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Experts
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.15 (41)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN b
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Experts
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
More from author
Smart Supply and Demand Zones Finder
Abdelhak Benazizi
Indicators
The Smart Supply and Demand Zones Finder is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that automatically identifies and displays supply and demand zones for any trading asset. Designed to simplify your trading process, it eliminates the guesswork of finding key levels, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection : Identifies supply and demand zones across any asset (forex, stocks, commodities, crypto) and timeframe (M1 to MN). Visual Clarity : Plots zones as colo
Filter:
RimikTrading
53
RimikTrading 2025.12.19 21:29 
 

Tested it on Demo for about 2 weeks and results are good so far. I am expecting it will perform good on live account too.

kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.12.11 19:09 
 

🌟 Review of Atlas Scalper EA on Gold (MT5) I rarely come across a free Expert Advisor that delivers results as impressive as Atlas Scalper. Running it on gold for just one month has been nothing short of astounding: 📈 Performance: Up 322% in the first month ✅ Trade outcomes: 33 wins, only 6 losses 💰 Profitability: Consistently in and out of the market with happy profits What makes Atlas Scalper stand out is its precision and speed. It feels like a ninja—slipping into the market, striking quickly, and exiting with profit before you even realize it’s moved. The strategy is clean, decisive, and remarkably effective, especially for traders who appreciate short, sharp engagements rather than long, drawn-out positions. For the average user, this EA is refreshingly straightforward. No complicated setup, no endless tweaking—just plug it in, let it run, and watch it work. The results speak for themselves, and the experience has been both exciting and rewarding. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the developer for making such a powerful tool available for free. Atlas Scalper has brought both confidence and joy to my trading, and I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity to use it. If you’re trading gold on MT5 and looking for an EA that combines professional-grade execution with user-friendly simplicity, Atlas Scalper deserves your attention. Highly recommended! 🌟

russham111
406
russham111 2025.12.10 09:14 
 

Developer has put a lot of effort into developing this EA, however, the results are quite poor. If you test using real tick data, it ends up at significant losses. Using sytnthetic, every tick, data works but as that is removed from real, live, trading, of not much use.

Thanks for the explanation. I understand the EA is intended to enter on new-bar logic. However, real ticks still materially affect execution, spread dynamics, and any tick-driven protections (virtual SL/TS, trailing, equity guards, etc.). My test kept parameters unchanged and used the same symbol/account conditions. If you believe the discrepancy is due to data quality or configuration, please specify the exact broker/data source and MT5 test settings you consider valid and whether any modules are expected to be enabled for your published results. I’m happy to rerun a like-for-like test once those are confirmed.

Abdelhak Benazizi
2451
Reply from developer Abdelhak Benazizi 2025.12.10 22:19
Hi thanks for review but sorry to say that your review is misleading and you fundamentally misunderstand how the EA operates.
the EA uses bar-close entry logic, not tick-based entries. The primary signals all trigger on new bar formation . For bar-close strategies, the difference between synthetic and real tick data should be minimal because the EA doesn't rely on intra-bar tick sequences.
The "significant losses on real ticks" likely indicates:
• Poor parameter optimization for the test period
• Low-quality real tick data from the broker (spreads, gaps, incomplete history)
• Improper configuration (you may have changed default settings)
The EA includes robust protections: virtual stop losses, max drawdown limits, profit trailing, reversal detection, and a comprehensive news filter. These features prevent significant losses when properly configured.
Bottom line: For bar-close strategies, synthetic "Every Tick" backtesting is perfectly valid. Your poor results reflect configuration issues or data quality problems, not EA failure. This is a well-designed EA with extensive risk management that requires proper optimization. More over, results that the ea has made in real market conditions say the opposite of your review
Thanks and wish you all the best in your trading journey
Meri Kartika Saidi
18
Meri Kartika Saidi 2025.12.07 12:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdelhak Benazizi
2451
Reply from developer Abdelhak Benazizi 2025.12.07 12:24
Unfortunately no sir
81341872
36
81341872 2025.12.04 20:29 
 

THE PERFORMANCE OF THIS ROBOT HAS DECREASED

Ayoub.2010
24
Ayoub.2010 2025.11.30 10:20 
 

Hi bro i really apreciate your work but i also loved the other version, can yo send me the ex5 of the other version if you can and thanks you are the best

Mike
58
Mike 2025.11.29 16:18 
 

In fact, I can sense that the author has a deep understanding of the unique volatility of the gold market. Back-testing curves do not represent final profits. Although many people don't believe this, I want to tell new traders not to use back-testing results as a basis for judgment. You'll fall into the "wishful thinking" of over-fitting. The author has updated the "wisdom advice" in the new version, which is fantastic, you know? For manual traders, these words always give you confidence. I have two years of live account experience in the gold market, which is not a very easy market to profit from, but I can feel that Atlas scalper is a very good solution. Respect, Abdelhak Benazizi!

Abdelhak Benazizi
2451
Reply from developer Abdelhak Benazizi 2025.11.29 19:12
Hi Mike
Thank you for your thoughtful review I appreciate that you recognize the transparency in my product description - I always tell users the truth about what to expect.
I want to clarify something important; the back-testing results of Atlas Scalper can actually be replicated in real trading because there is no over-fitting. I've carefully avoided curve-fitting by building the strategy on robust logic that works across different market conditions, not just optimized historical patterns.
Your two years of live experience in the gold market gives you real perspective on how challenging it is, it made me suffer a lot bro and caused many pains since 2010 😂. I'm honored that you feel Atlas Scalper is a strong solution.
Thank you for your respect and trust in my work 🙏
aleks74god
84
aleks74god 2025.11.18 09:10 
 

Скажите у меня брокер из России Альфа-Форекс,у этого брокера будет работать ваш советник?

Не хочет ваш советник работать ни у брокера АльфаФорекс ни на РобоФорекс,тест показал он не запускается!

Abdelhak Benazizi
2451
Reply from developer Abdelhak Benazizi 2025.11.18 09:37
Please run a backtest using the historical data provided by your broker Alfa-Forex (in MetaTrader 5, make sure to download the quotes specifically from Alfa-Forex). If during the backtest the EA launches, opens and closes trades without any errors, it means it is fully compatible with your broker and will work on a live account. If any errors appear during testing (for example: “trade context busy”, “invalid price”, “off quotes”, or the advisor simply doesn’t open positions), please send me a screenshot of the journal/log and describe the problem. I’ll immediately check and adjust it for the specific features of Alfa-Forex. In 99% of cases, if the backtest runs successfully, everything works on a real account without any additional changes.
patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.11.18 08:32 
 

Seems to be performing very well.

I will update.

Abdelhak Benazizi
2451
Reply from developer Abdelhak Benazizi 2025.11.18 10:31
Thank you for your positive feedback! This EA is designed for long-term profitability. You may experience some painful stop losses along the way, as you'll notice in backtesting results. Stop losses are essential in trading and can be frustrating, but they protect your account and keep you in the game. Stay patient and trust the process. Looking forward to your update! Best regards
Reply to review