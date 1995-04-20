Adaptive Range Oscillator m
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 10
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Range Oscillator" - efficient Trading tool for MT4!
- This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- "Adaptive Range Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones and other useful settings.
- This oscillator is a suitable tool to find exact trade entry points on the Exits from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas.
- Oversold zone: below the Blue line.
- Overbought zone: above Yellow line .
- This indicator is good for Fast Scalping and for Trend Strategies to detect the end of price corrections.
- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
