NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy

The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.

Key Features:

*Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Displays the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)

*Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Displays the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line

*SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the main trend for more precise signals

*Intelligent Breakout Alerts:

HH Breakout Alert : Triggered when price breaks above Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)

LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks below Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)

*Mobile Push Notifications - Never miss an opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are

*Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alarm channels for maximum flexibility

*Customizable Parameters:

HH/LL Period (Default: 20)

SMA Period (Default: 200)

Alerts On/Off

Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable

How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:

1. Setup Phase:

Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)

Green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles

Red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles

Yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend

2. Long Setup (Buy):

Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line

Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)

Alert is automatically triggered

Entry : At/after the breakout

Stop-Loss : Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)

Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance

3. Short Setup (Sell):

Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line

Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)

Alert is automatically triggered

Entry : At/after the breakdown

Stop-Loss : Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)

Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support

4. Risk Management:

Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)

Always use Stop-Loss orders

Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade

Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (avoid false breakouts)

Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses

5. Best Practices:

Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe where you feel most comfortable as a trader

Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals

Avoid trading during major news events

Use Mobile Alerts to never miss an opportunity

Not all breakouts work - tight stop-loss protects your capital

Who is this Indicator for?

✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Professional traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders

Technical Specifications:

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Programming : MQL5

: MQL5 Chart Type : Indicator (Chart Window)

: Indicator (Chart Window) Compatibility : All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)

: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.) Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Installation: