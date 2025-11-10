NeoBull Breakout Indicator

5

NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy

The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.

Key Features:

*Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Displays the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)

*Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Displays the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line

*SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the main trend for more precise signals

*Intelligent Breakout Alerts:

  • HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks above Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
  • LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks below Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)

*Mobile Push Notifications - Never miss an opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are

*Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alarm channels for maximum flexibility

*Customizable Parameters:

  • HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
  • SMA Period (Default: 200)
  • Alerts On/Off
  • Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable

How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:

1. Setup Phase:

  • Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
  • Green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
  • Red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
  • Yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend

2. Long Setup (Buy):

  • Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
  • Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
  • Alert is automatically triggered
  • Entry: At/after the breakout
  • Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance

3. Short Setup (Sell):

  • Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
  • Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
  • Alert is automatically triggered
  • Entry: At/after the breakdown
  • Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
  • Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support

4. Risk Management:

  • Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
  • Always use Stop-Loss orders
  • Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
  • Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (avoid false breakouts)
  • Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses

5. Best Practices:

  • Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe where you feel most comfortable as a trader
  • Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
  • Avoid trading during major news events
  • Use Mobile Alerts to never miss an opportunity
  • Not all breakouts work - tight stop-loss protects your capital

Who is this Indicator for?

✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Professional traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Programming: MQL5
  • Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
  • Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
  • Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Installation:

  1. Copy the .mq5 or .ex5 file to your MT5 folder: MQL5/Indicators/
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or press F4 and compile the indicator
  3. Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
  4. Adjust settings according to your needs
  5. Enable Mobile Push Notifications in MetaTrader 5 settings

