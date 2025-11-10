NeoBull Breakout Indicator
- Indicators
- Marco Scherer
- Version: 1.5
NeoBull Breakout Indicator - Professional Breakout Trading Made Easy
The NeoBull Breakout Indicator is a powerful technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for breakout traders. It combines proven Highest High/Lowest Low levels with the SMA 200 trend filter to identify high-probability breakout setups.
Key Features:
*Stepped Highest High (20) Line - Displays the highest high of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line (like in TradingView)
*Stepped Lowest Low (20) Line - Displays the lowest low of the last 20 periods as a clear, horizontal line
*SMA 200 Trend Filter - Identifies the main trend for more precise signals
*Intelligent Breakout Alerts:
- HH Breakout Alert: Triggered when price breaks above Highest High AND is above SMA 200 (uptrend)
- LL Breakdown Alert: Triggered when price breaks below Lowest Low AND is below SMA 200 (downtrend)
*Mobile Push Notifications - Never miss an opportunity! Receive alerts directly on your smartphone, wherever you are
*Popup Alerts & Sound Notifications - Multiple alarm channels for maximum flexibility
*Customizable Parameters:
- HH/LL Period (Default: 20)
- SMA Period (Default: 200)
- Alerts On/Off
- Popup, Sound & Mobile Alerts individually controllable
How to Trade with the NeoBull Breakout Indicator:
1. Setup Phase:
- Add the indicator to your chart (works on all timeframes)
- Green line shows the highest high of the last 20 candles
- Red line shows the lowest low of the last 20 candles
- Yellow line (SMA 200) shows the main trend
2. Long Setup (Buy):
- Wait for a price breakout ABOVE the green HH line
- Confirmation: Price must be ABOVE SMA 200 (uptrend)
- Alert is automatically triggered
- Entry: At/after the breakout
- Stop-Loss: Below the low of the breakout candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
- Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant resistance
3. Short Setup (Sell):
- Wait for a price breakdown BELOW the red LL line
- Confirmation: Price must be BELOW SMA 200 (downtrend)
- Alert is automatically triggered
- Entry: At/after the breakdown
- Stop-Loss: Above the high of the breakdown candle (keeps losses small for the next trade)
- Take-Profit: 1.5-2x Risk-Reward Ratio or next significant support
4. Risk Management:
- Only trade breakouts in trend direction (SMA 200 filter)
- Always use Stop-Loss orders
- Risk maximum 1-2% of your capital per trade
- Wait for clear breakouts with momentum (avoid false breakouts)
- Tight stop-loss at breakout candle allows multiple attempts with small losses
5. Best Practices:
- Works on all timeframes - choose the timeframe where you feel most comfortable as a trader
- Combine with volume analysis for stronger signals
- Avoid trading during major news events
- Use Mobile Alerts to never miss an opportunity
- Not all breakouts work - tight stop-loss protects your capital
Who is this Indicator for?
✓ Breakout traders looking for clear entry and exit signals ✓ Swing traders on higher timeframes ✓ Scalpers on lower timeframes ✓ Traders who prefer trend-following strategies ✓ Professional traders who need mobile alerts ✓ Beginner to advanced traders
Technical Specifications:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Programming: MQL5
- Chart Type: Indicator (Chart Window)
- Compatibility: All symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
- Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)
Installation:
- Copy the .mq5 or .ex5 file to your MT5 folder: MQL5/Indicators/
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or press F4 and compile the indicator
- Drag the "NeoBull Breakout Indicator" onto your chart
- Adjust settings according to your needs
- Enable Mobile Push Notifications in MetaTrader 5 settings
Funktioniert wunderbar! Wenn es noch eine Android-version geben würde, wäre das toll. Vielen Dank