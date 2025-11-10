Two Sided Scalp MT4

5

Two Sided Scalp allows you to select 2 pairs to trade, then both pairs are scalped at the same time on 1 chart.

Recommended Pairs Examples (GBPUSD and USDCHF, EURUSD and USDCHF, AUDUSD and GBPUSD)

Two Sided Scalp live signal available! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 75 USD

  • No grid, no martingale

Recommended

  • Chart: Trades 2 symbols on 1 chart (single-chart setup)
  • Timeframe: H1

Inputs

  • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
  • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
  • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
  • Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
  • Fixed Stop Loss - Stop Loss Fixed Pips
  • Enable NFP Filter - If enabled, the EA will not trade during NFP news events
  • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
  • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
  • Comment - Order comment
Reviews 2
108562
34
108562 2025.12.08 17:37 
 

Like the MT5 version, I've only been using it for about a week, but it's producing very good results.

ma62
253
ma62 2025.12.03 04:38 
 

This EA is truly powerful!

