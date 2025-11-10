Two Sided Scalp MT4
- Experts
- Connor Michael Woodson
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Two Sided Scalp allows you to select 2 pairs to trade, then both pairs are scalped at the same time on 1 chart.
Recommended Pairs Examples (GBPUSD and USDCHF, EURUSD and USDCHF, AUDUSD and GBPUSD)
Two Sided Scalp live signal available! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 75 USD
- No grid, no martingale
Recommended
- Chart: Trades 2 symbols on 1 chart (single-chart setup)
- Timeframe: H1
Inputs
- Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed lot size
- Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
- Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
- Fixed Stop Loss - Stop Loss Fixed Pips
- Enable NFP Filter - If enabled, the EA will not trade during NFP news events
- Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
- Magic Number - Magic number for each order
- Comment - Order comment
Like the MT5 version, I've only been using it for about a week, but it's producing very good results.