Market Manipulation Hunter

Multi Currency Market Manipulation Hunter EA


Important Information!

Our team is divided by roles — developers focus on development and updates, while moderators help with EA installation and setup.  
Our moderators are here to assist you and answer any questions you may have:

Hector (Lead Developer) — https://www.X.com/_Hectorand

---

Executive Summary

The Multi Currency Market Manipulation Hunter EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that capitalizes on institutional trading patterns during London session hours. By analyzing Asian session ranges and detecting manipulation breakouts, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs simultaneously.

Core Trading Philosophy
This EA operates on the principle that large financial institutions often "manipulate" price during London session using established ranges during the Asian trading hours. Price breaks these ranges during London session to trigger stop losses and capture liquidity. We turn this institutional behavior into profitable trading opportunities.

---

Key Features

 🎯 Multi-Currency Capability
- Simultaneous Trading: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD
- Individual Control: Enable/disable each pair independently
- Unique Magic Numbers: Separate trade identification for each currency
- Custom Lot Sizes: Individual risk management per pair

⏰ Session-Based Intelligence
- Asian Range Detection: Automatically calculates Asian session high/low
- London Session Focus: Trades only during active Kill Zone hours
- Dynamic Session Marking: Visual Asian and Kill Zone rectangles
- Real-time Range Expansion: Tracks evolving price ranges during sessions

📊 Advanced Risk Management
- Single Trade Per Session: Prevents over-trading and emotional decisions
- Fixed or Risk-Based Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or percentage-based risk
- Configurable R:R Ratio: Default 2:1 risk-reward ratio
- Daily High/Low Stops: Intelligent stop loss placement at key levels

🎨 Professional Visualization
- Session Highlighting: Colored Rectangle boxes for Asian session & Kill Zone
- Persistent Objects: Keep session markers on chart or show only during active hours
- Dynamic Range Display: Rectangles expand with actual price movement
- Customizable Colors: Personalize session colors to your preference

---

Technical Specifications

Trading Pairs
- USDJPY | GBPUSD | EURJPY | EURUSD

Timeframe Compatibility
- Works on any timeframe for EA attachment

 Session Times (GMT)
- Kill Zone: 04:00 - 09:00 (London Session)

Broker Compatibility
- YES - Supports all brokers (2-5 digit pricing)
- YES - Any deposit currency
- NO - Any symbol naming convention
- YES - Any GMT time zone

---

Minimum Requirements

Account Specifications
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for multi-currency)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Account Type: Hedging accounts recommended
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Broker Recommendations
- ECN/Raw Spread accounts preferred
- Low Commission brokers ideal
- Fast Execution essential for limit orders

---

Installation & Setup

Quick Start (2-Minute Setup)
1. Attach EA to any chart (recommended EURUSD H1)
2. Configure Settings using our optimized presets
3. Enable Auto-Trading
4. Monitor Sessions with visual markers

---

Performance Characteristics

Trading Frequency
- 1-4 trades daily across all enabled pairs
- No over-trading - quality over quantity
- Session-based - only during London hours

Risk Profile
- Controlled exposure - single trade per session
- Defined risk - known stop loss before entry
- Positive expectancy - 2:1 reward-risk ratio

Market Conditions
- Best during London session volatility
- Adapts to any market condition within sessions
- Avoids late New York session and Asian night

---

Live Performance & Verification

Real Account Monitoring
We maintain live accounts demonstrating the strategy's performance. Contact us for current live signal links.

Transparency Commitment
- No hidden logic - all strategies clearly explained
- Real-time logging - every decision documented
- Performance verification - transparent results

---

Support & Community

Direct Developer Access
As the lead developer, I'm personally available for:
- Strategy explanations
- Custom configurations
- Performance optimization
Educational Resources
- Trading psychology behind the strategy
- Market manipulation patterns explained
- Risk management principles
- Session trading methodologies

---

Important Disclaimers

Performance Realities
- Stop Loss is normal - indicates proper risk management
- Evaluate over months - not days or weeks
- No trading is normal during unsuitable conditions
- Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

Risk Warning
Trading leveraged financial instruments carries high risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This EA should be tested on demo accounts before live deployment.

---

Why Choose Market Manipulation Hunter?

Institutional Insight
We turn institutional trading patterns into retail trading advantages. By understanding how large players manipulate markets, we position ourselves to profit from their movements.

 Multi-Currency Diversification
Trade multiple pairs simultaneously, spreading risk and increasing opportunity frequency without over-leveraging any single position.

Visual Confidence
See exactly what the EA is analyzing with real-time session marking and range visualization. No black box - complete transparency.

Proven Methodology
Based on well-documented market microstructure and session-based trading principles used by professional traders worldwide.

---

Ready to hunt institutional manipulations?
Attach the EA, configure your pairs, and let the hunt begin!

"Trade with the insight of institutions and the precision of algorithms."
- Hector, Lead Developer
