KT B Xtrender MT4

KT B-Xtrender is an advanced adaptation of the trend-following tool originally introduced by Bharat Jhunjhunwala in the IFTA journal. We’ve refined the concept to deliver more precise signals and built-in alerts, helping traders spot stronger opportunities in trending markets.

While it can be applied to various charts, it shows its best performance on higher timeframes like the 4-Hour and Daily.





Features



Dual Trend View: It combines short-term and long-term analysis, making it easier to distinguish between minor pullbacks and genuine trend reversals.

It combines short-term and long-term analysis, making it easier to distinguish between minor pullbacks and genuine trend reversals. Clear Signals: Provides straightforward buy and sell alerts, along with scaling points, so you can manage trades with more confidence.

Provides straightforward buy and sell alerts, along with scaling points, so you can manage trades with more confidence. Short-Term Histogram: Highlights corrections within the bigger move. Green areas mark positive momentum, while red areas point to short-term weakness.

Highlights corrections within the bigger move. Green areas mark positive momentum, while red areas point to short-term weakness. Long-Term Histogram: Tracks the major direction of the market using a balance of fast and slow moving averages, smoothed with RSI.

Tracks the major direction of the market using a balance of fast and slow moving averages, smoothed with RSI. Trend Alignment: Stronger confirmation when both histograms agree, helping you avoid false starts and trade only in the direction of the prevailing trend.

Stronger confirmation when both histograms agree, helping you avoid false starts and trade only in the direction of the prevailing trend. Cuts Out the Noise: Filters out day-to-day blips and keeps the focus on the broader market structure.

Filters out day-to-day blips and keeps the focus on the broader market structure. Flexible Across Markets: Works on equities, forex, and commodities. While effective on multiple timeframes, it performs best on higher frames like H4 and Daily.

Works on equities, forex, and commodities. While effective on multiple timeframes, it performs best on higher frames like H4 and Daily. Built-in Alerts: Get notified when new trends form, continue, or reverse, no need to watch the chart all the time.

Get notified when new trends form, continue, or reverse, no need to watch the chart all the time. Simple Visuals: The green and red histograms give you a clear picture of the market’s mood at a glance.



How it Works

The B-Xtrender combines two complementary histograms to give a complete view of the market. The short-term histogram tracks corrections within the ongoing trend, while the long-term histogram defines the broader market direction. When both align, the signal is stronger, helping you distinguish between a simple pullback and a genuine trend change. This dual-layer approach makes it easier to spot entries, exits, and scaling opportunities with greater confidence.



Inputs



Short L1 (5): Fast-moving average period used in the short-term calculation.

Fast-moving average period used in the short-term calculation. Short L2 (20): Slow-moving average period for the short-term trend filter.

Slow-moving average period for the short-term trend filter. Short L3 (15): RSI period applied to smooth the short-term values.

RSI period applied to smooth the short-term values. Long L1 (20): Slow-moving average period for the long-term trend filter.

Slow-moving average period for the long-term trend filter. Long L2 (15): RSI period applied to the long-term calculation.



Conclusion