Focus Time Line Mini

Product Overview

☆ Instantly move the chart focus to your target time point with one click (Mode: Single Line)

☆ Set multiple time points and move the chart focus through them in order (Mode: Multi Lines)

new! Synchronize your target time point across multiple charts and move all charts’ focus at the same time (Mode: SnglSync)

A reliable tool that helps you check charts efficiently without losing sight of important analysis points.

No matter how much you move the chart, you can return to your target time point with one click.

Even if you change the timeframe or zoom, the focus function brings you back to the original position.

By setting multiple important points, you can move through those times in sequence, allowing you to review analysis points efficiently.

You can also synchronize multiple charts and move them together, making it useful for combined analysis across different timeframes or currency pairs, as well as training with past charts.

Main Button Functions

LineMode Button

Click to choose either a single FocusTimeLine (Single Line) or multiple (Multi Lines).

FocusTimeLine Button

Just click to set the time‑points of interest (FocusTimeLine).

FocusPosition Button

Switch the display position of the FocusTimeLine when moving focus:

Right: near the right edge

Center: near the centre

Left: near the left edge

Each click switches the display position in sequence.

Focus Button

Instantly move the chart to the time position where the FocusTimeLine is placed.

<Focus | Focus> Buttons

Appears when Multi Lines is selected under LineMode. Each click allows you to sequentially display the chart view for the multiple FocusTimeLines you set.

[<Focus]: Move the chart focus to the FocusTimeLine on the left

[Focus>]: Move the chart focus to the FocusTimeLine on the right

Pressing the same direction button repeatedly will display the multiple FocusTimeLines in that direction in sequence.

End Button

Deletes all buttons and ends the program.

How to Use

Attach the FocusTimeLine program to your chart. Click the LineMode Button and switch the display, setting it to either Single Line or Multi Lines.

If you want to focus on one time‐point, set it to Single Line.

If you wish to focus on multiple points in sequence, set it to Multi Lines. Click the Create FocusTimeLine Button.

■ LineMode: Single Line case

4‑S. Click the displayed “Click this button to create FocusTimeLine at desired point” button, and a vertical line (FocusTimeLine) will be created at the clicked point. Click at the point of interest.

5‑S. Click the Focus Position Button and switch the display setting to one of Right / Center / Left.

6‑S. Click the Focus Button. The chart view instantly moves to the position of the created FocusTimeLine.

■ LineMode: Multi Lines case

4‑M. Click the displayed “Click this button to create FocusTimeLine at desired point” button; a vertical line (FocusTimeLine) is created at the clicked point. Click at the point you want to highlight.

In Multi Lines mode you can create multiple lines in sequence.

5‑M. Click the Focus Position Button and switch the display position to one of Right / Center / Left.

6‑M. In Multi Lines mode, the Focus Button is replaced by two buttons: [<Focus] and [Focus>].

– To move chart focus toward a FocusTimeLine on the left, click [<Focus].

– To move chart focus toward a FocusTimeLine on the right, click [Focus>].

Pressing the same button repeatedly will search and move focus among the FocusTimeLines in that direction.

If you press [<Focus] then [Focus>], you can change the display direction.

Click the END Button and the program ends; all buttons become hidden.

Notes

You can create up to 3 FocusTimeLines.

The paid version of FocusTimeLine allows up to 100 FocusTimeLines.

If there is insufficient data on the time‑axis around the set FocusTimeLine, focus movement may be limited.

Example:

– When dealing with old historical data, even if you set a FocusTimeLine on a 4‑hour chart, switching to a lower timeframe may make focus movement impossible due to missing data.

– The same applies near the current time: because there is not enough data to the right of the screen, focus movement may be limited even if you set a FocusTimeLine near current time. This is the same as being unable to manually shift the chart left when current time is at right edge (MT5 specification).

Please confirm that sufficient data is available around the FocusTimeLine on the relevant timeframes.

Setup

Log in to MT5, search the product in the Market, and click “Download” — it will automatically install on your terminal.

It will appear under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.

Then drag‑&‑drop it to the chart, or double‑click to add.

Recommended Environment

OS: Windows 11

MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260

CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5‑1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)

Memory: 8 GB

It might run on Mac or other environments, but operation is not verified — please try at your own discretion.

Risk Notice

No trading functions are included, so there is no capital risk.