Focus Time Line Mini

Product Overview 

☆ Instantly move the chart focus to your target time point with one click (Mode: Single Line)
☆ Set multiple time points and move the chart focus through them in order (Mode: Multi Lines)
new! Synchronize your target time point across multiple charts and move all charts’ focus at the same time (Mode: SnglSync)

A reliable tool that helps you check charts efficiently without losing sight of important analysis points.

No matter how much you move the chart, you can return to your target time point with one click.
Even if you change the timeframe or zoom, the focus function brings you back to the original position.

By setting multiple important points, you can move through those times in sequence, allowing you to review analysis points efficiently.

You can also synchronize multiple charts and move them together, making it useful for combined analysis across different timeframes or currency pairs, as well as training with past charts.

For those who want to try first

Focus Time Line 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154363
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154905最多可以创建3条FocusTimeLine。
付费版FocusTimeLine最多可创建100条。最多可以创建3条FocusTimeLine。
付费版FocusTimeLine最多可创建100条。

Main Button Functions
LineMode Button
Click to choose either a single FocusTimeLine (Single Line) or multiple (Multi Lines).

FocusTimeLine Button
Just click to set the time‑points of interest (FocusTimeLine).

FocusPosition Button
Switch the display position of the FocusTimeLine when moving focus:
Right: near the right edge
Center: near the centre
Left: near the left edge
Each click switches the display position in sequence.

Focus Button
Instantly move the chart to the time position where the FocusTimeLine is placed.

<Focus | Focus> Buttons
Appears when Multi Lines is selected under LineMode. Each click allows you to sequentially display the chart view for the multiple FocusTimeLines you set.
[<Focus]: Move the chart focus to the FocusTimeLine on the left
[Focus>]: Move the chart focus to the FocusTimeLine on the right
Pressing the same direction button repeatedly will display the multiple FocusTimeLines in that direction in sequence.

End Button
Deletes all buttons and ends the program.

How to Use

  1. Attach the FocusTimeLine program to your chart.

  2. Click the LineMode Button and switch the display, setting it to either Single Line or Multi Lines.
      If you want to focus on one time‐point, set it to Single Line.
      If you wish to focus on multiple points in sequence, set it to Multi Lines.

  3. Click the Create FocusTimeLine Button.

■ LineMode: Single Line case
4‑S. Click the displayed “Click this button to create FocusTimeLine at desired point” button, and a vertical line (FocusTimeLine) will be created at the clicked point. Click at the point of interest.
5‑S. Click the Focus Position Button and switch the display setting to one of Right / Center / Left.
6‑S. Click the Focus Button. The chart view instantly moves to the position of the created FocusTimeLine.

■ LineMode: Multi Lines case
4‑M. Click the displayed “Click this button to create FocusTimeLine at desired point” button; a vertical line (FocusTimeLine) is created at the clicked point. Click at the point you want to highlight.
  In Multi Lines mode you can create multiple lines in sequence.
5‑M. Click the Focus Position Button and switch the display position to one of Right / Center / Left.
6‑M. In Multi Lines mode, the Focus Button is replaced by two buttons: [<Focus] and [Focus>].
  – To move chart focus toward a FocusTimeLine on the left, click [<Focus].
  – To move chart focus toward a FocusTimeLine on the right, click [Focus>].
  Pressing the same button repeatedly will search and move focus among the FocusTimeLines in that direction.
  If you press [<Focus] then [Focus>], you can change the display direction.

  1. Click the END Button and the program ends; all buttons become hidden.

Notes
You can create up to 3 FocusTimeLines.
The paid version of FocusTimeLine allows up to 100 FocusTimeLines.

If there is insufficient data on the time‑axis around the set FocusTimeLine, focus movement may be limited.

Example:
– When dealing with old historical data, even if you set a FocusTimeLine on a 4‑hour chart, switching to a lower timeframe may make focus movement impossible due to missing data.
– The same applies near the current time: because there is not enough data to the right of the screen, focus movement may be limited even if you set a FocusTimeLine near current time. This is the same as being unable to manually shift the chart left when current time is at right edge (MT5 specification).

Please confirm that sufficient data is available around the FocusTimeLine on the relevant timeframes.

Setup
Log in to MT5, search the product in the Market, and click “Download” — it will automatically install on your terminal.
It will appear under Navigator → Expert Advisors (EA) → Market.
Then drag‑&‑drop it to the chart, or double‑click to add.

Recommended Environment
OS: Windows 11
MT5: Build 5320 / Build 5260
CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i5‑1135G7 (4 cores / 8 threads)
Memory: 8 GB
It might run on Mac or other environments, but operation is not verified — please try at your own discretion.

Risk Notice
No trading functions are included, so there is no capital risk.


Recommended products
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Position Limit Monitor
Henry Silva
Utilities
Position Limit Monitor: Efficient Control of Your Trading Operations Have you ever worried about having too many open trades simultaneously? Would you like precise control over the maximum number of positions in your account? Position Limit Monitor is the solution you need. Main Features: • Real-time monitoring: Constantly supervises the number of open positions in your account. • Customizable limit: Easily set the maximum number of positions you want to keep open. • Automatic closure: When the
Quick Close Pro
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Quick Close Pro by one click: * Close Buy positions * Close Sell positions * Close Win positions * Close All positions * Close All pending orders * Close All by Mobile: Select true to close all positions quicky from your Mobile by closing any position on Mobile. To close all positions by one click from your Telegram, please refer  Master Close . Join my channel here for more useful EAs.  Thank you!
FREE
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop MT5
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
Utilities
Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire. With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT5 to Telegram and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version  | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT5 To Telegram Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT5 To Telegram Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge number
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Utilities
Rectangle line Trade Execution Assistant Rectangle Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant       IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Rectangle line and move/ drag it around the chart, by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Test
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Chart Fixer
Renato Fiche Junior
5 (4)
Utilities
Utility that allows you to set a specific date on the chart. You set a reference point through a vertical line and it is done! When changing timeframes, the reference point is always positioned at the center of the chart. That way you can analyze a specific date at different timeframes easily, without losing the reference point or scrolling the chart to it. This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Partners: "Águia Traders"  team ( Eagle Trader
FREE
Informer
Sergey Sapozhnikov
Utilities
Informer for VPS - report on the state of your account via e-mail. Useful for controlling your Expert Advisors that run on a VPS or a dedicated computer. Information about open positions and last deals for a day, week, month or year grouped by currency pairs.  Adjustable periodicity of reports and depth of deals included in the report. A possibility to add own comment to each report. You will receive reports on e-mail with specified periodicity: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sen
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (3)
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Equity Tracker MT5
Carlos Oliveira
Utilities
Turn Your Phone Into a Remote Trading Terminal Equity Tracker MT5 is a professional monitoring tool that sends real-time notifications about every trade, risk event, and account milestone directly to your Telegram or Discord . Stop checking your phone every few minutes. Stop worrying about hidden drawdowns. Let the EA watch your account for you — automatically. This EA does NOT open, close, or manage trades. It is 100% safe and purely for monitoring. ---------------------------------------- Why
Order Trailing
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Order trailing: g et the best execution price as the market moves Trailing of   pending orders will allow you to maintain the distance to the entry price at the specified distance. T he order will move if the market price moves away from it Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version To activate the Order Trailing, you need to set the main 4 parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol or Trade for which the trailing will be ap
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
Utilities
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. [DEMO and  Instruction for utility] Customizable Signal Messages You can fully
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Utilities
Volume Flow Binance! Have you ever imagined accessing the times and trades of your favorite cryptocurrency, with detailed insights into volume flow and price movement analysis, even if your broker doesn’t offer complete trading history access? With Volume Flow Binance , that’s now a reality! This MQL5 script is designed for cryptocurrency traders seeking a detailed view of real-time market dynamics. Key Features: Direct access to the times and trades of any cryptocurrency listed i
FREE
First Bar
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
FREE
CSV News File Generator MT5
Niquel Mendoza
Utilities
CSV News File Generator MT5 is a script specifically designed for the MQL5 platform. It enables the automated generation of CSV files containing economic calendar news, making it ideal for use in strategy simulators or as data for training artificial intelligence models. How Does It Work? The script gathers economic news directly from the MQL5 calendar, organizes the data into arrays, and converts it into CSV files for later use. Steps to Generate News Identify Event Codes: Find the event code
FREE
TradingX Hotkeys
Johannes Stephanus Lombard
Utilities
Inputs Available Lotsizes Partial Close % You can change lotsizes as you require On an open chart click once to select chart to be able to use hotkeys on specific chart. All Pairs can be used with this expert We created this expert to be able to still trade C300 with a 0.06 Lotsize If you enter a 0.6 lot and close 0.90% you can trade with 0.06 Lot Keys to be used: B -Buy S -Sell C -Close Profitable D -Breakeven (Note if stoploss is set it won't break even) P -Partial close X -Close all
MT5 TG Notif ThreadID
Nicolas Raffin
Utilities
"Telegram Notification EA for MetaTrader 5 with ThreadID Mode" Description: Introducing our advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailor-made for MetaTrader 5, delivering seamless notifications for trade openings and closures, along with comprehensive profit and drawdown tracking. Stay ahead of the market curve with timely updates, empowering you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy effortlessly. Key Features: Instant Trade Notifications: Receive real-time updates directly from y
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A   service   to   keep   the   SQLite   database up   to   date .   Fast   real -t ime   operation .   Saves   open   positions   and   orders ,   current   quotes ,   and   trading   history .   Take   advantage   of   SQLite 's   capabilities   for   intermediate   data   storage ,   analytics ,   and   integration   of the   MetaTrader   platform .   Save   all   your   data   in   one   place .   Use   the   saved   data   in   SQL   analytical   queries ,   from   Python   and   other   la
FREE
Trade Panel MT5 by PGS
Giancarlo Giuseppi Bejar
Utilities
Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart. This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop,
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilities
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
Utilities
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
Check list My rules
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilities
The utility is a checklist where you can write all the rules of your trading system and keep it on the chart in front of your eyes. As a rule is executed, mark it with a tick. To the right of each rule, you can write the "strength" (percentage) of the rule. And if there is a tick next to the rule, then all "forces" are summed up in the "Total" line. For the convenience of visual perception, you can set the color for displaying the “Total” value. Panel options: Title - The title of the panel N
FREE
Sync In Many Ways MT5
Sa No Tsuyoshi Kokorozashi
Utilities
Description This is a Utility tool for MT5 which will make our chart analysis task quite more efficient and save large amount of time. As for chart analysis, some are watching out several symbol simultaneously with single timeframe and others are trading only one single pair with   multi timeframe analysis. For both, a common troublesome issue is “scroll chart to look back” or “draw chart objects” in multi charts at the same time.  Especially for those who are trading with multi timeframe soluti
Advanced Trader Dashboard MT5
Narek Kamalyan
Utilities
Powerful and beautiful trading panel helps you in scheduling or placing multiple trades based on your presets in a single click. It is designed to execute orders immediately or schedule trades in advance to be executed at certain time using multiple filters to avoid non favorable market conditions (wide spread, reduced leverage etc.). Additional functionality developed to sycnhronize two instances of the expert over the internet (Master - Slave Mode), which means trader can open the panel in loc
Chart Spot Binance
Ghavamipour Mohammadreza
Utilities
show live chart spot All symbol binance If you want to get this product with a 99% discount, send a message to my Telegram admin and rent this product for 1 $ per month or 10 $ per year. Even if you do not like the way the chart is displayed, you can tell the admin in Telegram how to display it so that your own expert is ready. https://t.me/Bella_ciao1997 https://t.me/Binance_to_mql5
Show Informations On Chart for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Indicators
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about: - a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe - a vertical line at start of each day - a vertical line at start of each week - vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected - bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived" You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
FREE
Auto sl and Tp manager
Zakaria El Jabri
Utilities
Auto SL/TP Manager Never leave a manual trade unprotected again! Have you ever opened a position in a hurry and forgotten to set your Stop Loss or Take Profit? The "Auto SL/TP Manager" is your essential safety net. This Expert Advisor monitors your account 24/7 and automatically applies your predefined risk (SL) and profit (TP) levels to any open positions that are missing them. This is the perfect tool for manual traders , scalpers , or anyone who wants to ensure every trade is protected accord
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
More from author
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini is a 7-day free trial version of Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition. This Product is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line. The trial can be used once per user. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow Instant focus movement to im
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Chart Auto Flow is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) tool that allows traders to: Automatically replay charts (Forward Playback) Reverse playback (Backward Playback) Quickly review charts and identify chart patterns Practice trading strategies in slow motion and test your methods It supports Forex, Stocks, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and all instruments, across all timeframes (M1–MN). Perfect for traders who want to efficiently review past charts, detect chart patterns, perform technical analysis, or test
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4 Mini
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition Mini is a 7-day free trial version of Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition. This Product is a powerful MT4 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line. The trial can be used once per user. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow Instant focus movement to im
FREE
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition MT4
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview This Product is a powerful MT4 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow Instant focus movement to important time points (Allows sequential focus movement across multiple points ) Instantly move to any desired time, allowing you to effic
Chart Auto Flow
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Chart Auto Flow is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) tool that allows traders to: Automatically replay charts (Forward Playback) Reverse playback (Backward Playback) Quickly review charts and identify chart patterns Practice trading strategies in slow motion and test your methods It supports Forex, Stocks, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and all instruments, across all timeframes (M1–MN). Perfect for traders who want to efficiently review past charts, detect chart patterns, perform technical analysis, or test
Focus Time Line
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview  Instantly move the chart focus to your target time point with one click (Mode: Single Line) Set multiple time points and move the chart focus through them in order (Mode: Multi Lines) new! Synchronize your target time point across multiple charts and move all charts’ focus at the same time (Mode: SnglSync) A reliable tool that helps you check charts efficiently without losing sight of important analysis points. No matter how much you move the chart, you can return to your t
Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition
Gakko Takahashi
Utilities
Product Overview Chart Auto Flow Focus Edition is a powerful MT5 chart tool that integrates the features of Chart Auto Flow and Focus Time Line. Variable-speed chart playback and reverse playback Quickly review past price movements with fast playback or perform trade simulations with slow playback. Includes all features of the product Chart Auto Flow Instant focus movement to important time points (Allows sequential focus movement across multiple points ) Instantly move to any desired time, allo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review