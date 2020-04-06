Pullback Power EA

🚀 Unlock Gold Trading Success with Pullback Power EA!

Are you ready to transform your gold trading (XAUUSD) strategy from guesswork to a consistent, automated system?

Introducing the Pullback Power EA—your cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed specifically to capture high-probability entry points in the dynamic gold market. This is a powerful, ready-to-use system, expertly optimized for the M5 timeframe on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

✨ Core Advantages & Features

The Pullback Power EA operates on a robust, non-risky trading methodology, making it a reliable choice for serious traders:

  • Smart Pullback Strategy: The EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for major trend identification and the Stochastic Oscillator to pinpoint deep "pullback" opportunities when the market is overextended. It only enters when the price is aligned with the main trend, but momentum suggests a reversal back into that trend.

  • Built for Gold (XAUUSD): This EA is not a generic strategy. It has been fine-tuned and optimized for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M5 timeframe, providing you with a specialized and highly effective tool.

  • Risk-Controlled Money Management: Your capital is protected! The EA uses advanced money management, including a Daily Cut Loss Percentage to cap your maximum daily loss. Crucially, it avoids high-risk techniques like Martingale or Grid trading, focusing instead on singular, calculated entries.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: It features an ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically moves your Stop Loss to secure profits as the trade moves in your favor, locking in gains dynamically based on current market volatility.

  • Volatility Filter: It checks the current Average True Range (ATR) to ensure the market is active enough for profitable trading, helping you avoid choppy or low-liquidity conditions.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters

The Pullback Power EA is designed for ease of use. Simply attach it to your M5 Gold (XAUUSD) chart and configure these simple inputs to match your risk profile:

  • RiskPercentage: The percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., set to 3.5 to risk 3.5%). Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is 0 (e.g., 0.1).

  • StartHour & EndHour: Define the specific hours when the EA is allowed to place new trades.

  • ATRPeriod & ATRThreshold: Controls the Volatility Filter to ensure active market conditions.

  • EMAPeriod (150) & EMA_Timeframe (D1): Sets the period and timeframe for the major trend filter.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed from the daily starting balance before the EA stops trading for the day (e.g., 8.0%).

  • ATR_Trailing_Period & ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Custom settings for the dynamic, ATR-based Trailing Stop function.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier that determines how far a trade must be in profit (in ATR units) before the Trailing Stop is activated.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate a dynamic Take Profit level.

  • FastEMA (16) & SlowEMA (34): The periods for the fast and slow EMAs used for the core trend entry signal.

  • StochasticK, StochasticD, StochasticSlowing: Parameters for the Stochastic Oscillator used to detect pullback opportunities.

  • UseEMAFilter & EMAPeriod_Filter (200): An additional EMA filter to confirm entries are in the direction of the long-term trend.

👇 Don't Trade Gold the Hard Way!

Stop spending hours staring at charts. The Pullback Power EA automates a proven, disciplined, and risk-managed strategy for you.

Download the Pullback Power EA today and take the first step toward intelligent, automated Gold trading!


